Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)

The Goddess of War chose you to help protect the realm against Magnus, the vicious mad king. To fulfill your duty, you need all the help you can get. The easiest way to obtain useful items for free is by redeeming Astra Knights of Veda codes.

All Astra Knights of Veda Codes

Astra Knights of Veda Codes (Working)

KNIGHTSOFVEDA: Use for 2 Crystals of Fate (New)

Astra Knights of Veda Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Astra Knights of Veda codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Astra Knights of Veda

To redeem Astra Knights of Veda codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Start Astra Knights of Veda on your device. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap on the Settings button. Select the Account tab. Copy your Account code. Visit the official Redeem Coupon page. Enter your Account code. Select a server. Enter the coupon code. Tap on the Register coupon button. Check your in-game inbox to claim your rewards.

