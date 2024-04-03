Category:
Astra Knights of Veda Codes (April 2024)

Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 08:23 am
The Goddess of War chose you to help protect the realm against Magnus, the vicious mad king. To fulfill your duty, you need all the help you can get. The easiest way to obtain useful items for free is by redeeming Astra Knights of Veda codes.

All Astra Knights of Veda Codes

Astra Knights of Veda Codes (Working)

  • KNIGHTSOFVEDA: Use for 2 Crystals of Fate (New)

Astra Knights of Veda Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Astra Knights of Veda codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Astra Knights of Veda

To redeem Astra Knights of Veda codes, follow the steps below:

  1. Start Astra Knights of Veda on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time.
  3. Tap on the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  4. Tap on the Settings button.
  5. Select the Account tab.
  6. Copy your Account code.
  7. Visit the official Redeem Coupon page.
  8. Enter your Account code.
  9. Select a server.
  10. Enter the coupon code.
  11. Tap on the Register coupon button.
  12. Check your in-game inbox to claim your rewards.

Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes (April 2024)
Goddess of Victory: Nikke Official Wallpaper
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 3, 2024
Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)
Pixel Overlord promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pixel Overlord Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 3, 2024
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Fishing Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 3, 2024
