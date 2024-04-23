Build a Boat for Treasure Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 23, 2024 Added new codes!

The waters hold many secret treasures waiting for you to discover them, but you’ll need to create a sailing vessel strong enough to withstand any storm. Thanks to these Build a Boat for Treasure codes, you can become a skilled sailor in no time and conquer the seven seas.

All Build a Boat for Treasure Codes List

Active Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

=D : Use for +5 Gold

: Use for +5 Gold =p : Use for +5 Gold

: Use for +5 Gold hi : Use for +5 Gold

: Use for +5 Gold squid army : Use for +22 Ice

: Use for +22 Ice chillthrill709 was here: Use for +1 Red Firework

Expired Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

There are currently no expired Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure

Follow this quick and easy guide to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure:

Launch Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox. Click the Menu icon on the right. Click the Settings button at the top of the new window and scroll down to reach the Redeem Code menu. Input the code into the Code text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

