Build a Boat for Treasure Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:27 am

Updated: April 23, 2024

Added new codes!

The waters hold many secret treasures waiting for you to discover them, but you’ll need to create a sailing vessel strong enough to withstand any storm. Thanks to these Build a Boat for Treasure codes, you can become a skilled sailor in no time and conquer the seven seas.

All Build a Boat for Treasure Codes List

Active Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

  • =D: Use for +5 Gold
  • =p: Use for +5 Gold
  • hi: Use for +5 Gold
  • squid army: Use for +22 Ice
  • chillthrill709 was here: Use for +1 Red Firework

Expired Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

  • There are currently no expired Build a Boat for Treasure codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Boat for Treasure

Follow this quick and easy guide to redeem codes in Build a Boat for Treasure:

  1. Launch Build a Boat for Treasure in Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu icon on the right.
  3. Click the Settings button at the top of the new window and scroll down to reach the Redeem Code menu.
  4. Input the code into the Code text box.
  5. Click the Redeem button to claim your reward.

If you consider yourself a maritime adventurer, check out our articles on Cursed Sea codes and Seas Battlegrounds codes articles to keep the adventure going!

