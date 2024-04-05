Seas Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024)

Just like in the Corrida Colosseum, battle it out against other pirates in this incredible Roblox arena fighter. Choose amongst different heroes with unique and unbelievable animations that look like they came directly from the anime. Customize your fighter and climb the leaderboards with Seas Battlegrounds codes.

All Seas Battlegrounds Codes List

Seas Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

!redeem UPDATE1 : Use for 15k Coins

: Use for 15k Coins !redeem SORRYFORDELAY: Use for 10k Coins

Seas Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

!redeem Release

How to Redeem Codes in Seas Battlegrounds

To redeem Seas Battlegrounds codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Seas Battlegrounds on Roblox. Open the chat box in the top-left corner. Type the code the exact same way as it is on our list into the chat box. Hit Enter and claim your rewards!

