The Bender Way Codes (November 2024)

You might not be the Avatar, but you’re strong. Well, undoubtedly not stronger than Katara and Zuko, but still pretty strong. This is your journey, so have fun exploring the Avatar universe and discover your bender path in The Bender Way.

If you have a favorite element, but the game gave you a different one that you don’t want to bend, you can reroll your element thanks to The Bender Way codes. You can also get free Yuan, which is usually obtained through grinding, so that’s epic. Delve into another Avatar-inspired world that has codes that can be found on our list of Avatar Rogue Benders Codes.

All The Bender Way Codes List

Active The Bender Way Codes

soundfix : Use for 20,000 Yuan (New)

: Use for 20,000 Yuan 750LIKES : Use for 100 Spins (New)

: Use for 100 Spins bugfix4 : Use for Element Reroll

: Use for Element Reroll 500LIKES : Use for 5,000 Yuan

: Use for 5,000 Yuan bugfix3 : Use for Element Reroll

: Use for Element Reroll bugfix5 : Use for Element Reroll

: Use for Element Reroll bugfix2 : Use for Element Reroll

: Use for Element Reroll bugfix1 : Use for Element Reroll

: Use for Element Reroll bugfix: Use for Element Reroll

Expired The Bender Way Codes

There are currently no expired The Bender Way codes.

How to Redeem Codes in The Bender Way

You can use the The Bender Way code redemption system this way:

Image by The Escapist

Run The Bender Way in Roblox. Find a meditation mat and press the M key. Type a code into the ‘Twitter Code’ textbox. Press the Enter key to claim goodies.

How to Get More The Bender Way Codes

You can seek more The Bender Way codes on the Bender Way Discord server and the C Gaming Studio Roblox group. You’ll have to filter some information to find them, though, so you should consider bookmarking this page instead. It takes only one click, and you’ll be able to see all the codes on our regularly updated list quickly.

Why Are My The Bender Way Codes Not Working?

You’ve likely stumbled into trouble because you didn’t correctly input The Bender Way codes. Copying codes from sites like this and pasting them directly in-game will save you time. If the issue isn’t related to typos, then the codes themselves don’t work. We rarely know when a code will cease to work, so you can be a big help and let us know.

What is The Bender Way?

The Bender Way is heavily inspired by the Avatar the Last Airbender series, featuring element bending and landscapes inspired by places from the show. This game features combat, exploration, and a leveling system, which means you’ll be completing quests.

