Promo image for Ben 10 Super Hero Time.
Image via Cartoon Network Games
Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes (February 2025)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 07:58 am

Updated: February 25, 2025

We added new codes!

It’s Ben 10 Super Hero Time! Start fighting crime as a weird alien and become the best hero. Just don’t let your ego get the best of you, or in other words, don’t be Ben. The world is counting on you, so turn on your Omnitrix and fight.

Unlock new alien species with Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes. Your Omnitrix should have a variety of different aliens, so start collecting them all. Here are Benverse Protector Codes for another Ben-10-related title.

All Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes List

Active Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes

  • OMN1C4NN: Use for Omni-Enhanced Cannonbolt Alien
  • 5YEARS: Use for Surge Alien
  • STINKFLY: Use for Stinkfly Alien

Expired Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes

  • J3TRAY

How to Redeem Codes in Ben 10 Super Hero Time

Stop playing with the Omnitrix and start redeeming Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes by following the tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Ben 10 Hero Time.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Ben 10 Super Hero Time in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings.
  3. Click the Redeem Code button.
  4. Type a code into the text box.
  5. Hit the Confirm button to get goodies.

How to Get More Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes

You’ll find Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes on the Cartoon Network Games Roblox group and YouTube (@ben10). However, if you want to find them quickly without having to scroll through unrelated posts, then bookmark this article and revisit it from time to time.

Why Are My Ben 10 Super Hero Time Codes Not Working?

Your Ben 10 Super Hero Time codes won’t work if you mistype them, so make sure to copy/paste the codes to get goodies. You might also be struggling because the codes have expired. Since it’s impossible to predict for how long a certain code will work, try to claim your freebies as soon as possible.

What Is Ben 10 Super Hero Time?

Ben 10 Super Hero Time is a Ben-10-inspired game where you turn into aliens and fight villains. You can unlock various alien forms, which will be stored in your Omnitrix and give them new abilities. Take up quests and become the ultimate hero.

You can find more codes in our Feed The Giant Codes and Boxing fitness simulator Codes lists, so head over there to obtain goodies in these experiences, too.

