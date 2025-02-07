Feed the Giant Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 7, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

The Giant is hungry, and your job is to feed them. They are willing to munch on pretty much anything, so it’s up to you to choose their meal and raise your score in Feed the Giant. Who knew that feeding a weird creature would earn you Cash and Gems?

To purchase better meals, unlock new areas, and max out your stats, you’re going to need to do a lot of feeding. The good news is that Feed the Giant codes will give you plenty of Cash and Gems so that you can progress faster. If you love playing silly Roblox clicker titles, drop by our Bomb Simulator X codes article and collect all the free goodies while you still can!

All Feed the Giant Codes List

Feed the Giant Codes (Working)

Release: Use for 1K Gems

Feed the Giant Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Feed the Giant codes at the moment.

Related: Race Clicker codes

How to Redeem Codes in Feed the Giant

Follow these steps to redeem your Feed the Giant codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Feed the Giant in Roblox. Click on the Codes button in the menu on the right. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a working code. Hit Claim to grab your free goodies.

How to Get More Feed the Giant Codes

You can search for Feed the Giant codes yourself by joining the Crusty Muffin Games Discord server and the Crusty Muffin Games Roblox group. If you don’t want to spend a whole lot of time digging through a bunch of posts, you should bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and come back regularly. The latest codes will always be waiting for you right here.

Why Are My Feed the Giant Codes Not Working?

Typing mistakes are the most common reason why your Feed the Giant codes won’t give you your free rewards. Copy every code from our article and paste it into the game to get guaranteed results. However, some codes have simply reached their expiration date. Let us know about those so that we can move them to our Expired list.

What Is Feed the Giant?

Feed the Giant is a Roblox clicker game in which you throw all sorts of garbage into the Giant’s mouth to earn Cash and Coins. You can use your resources to hatch adorable pets, unlock better meals, boost your stats, and open your way into new areas. The main gameplay revolves around standing in front of the Giant, clicking once to prepare for the throw, then clicking again as you try to hit 100% on the throwing bar. The more accurate the throw is, the more resources you get.

For many more fantastic freebies that you can collect in other wild Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Maze Simulator codes and Horse Race codes right now!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy