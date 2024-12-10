Bomb Simulator X Codes (December 2024) [NEW]

Updated: December 10, 2024 Looked for codes!

Based on the game’s title, you’d most probably not expect to be hitting bombs with your sword and collecting cool hats in the process. Everything goes in the world of Roblox simulator titles, so prepare for another crazy ride along with some of the most adorable pets out there.

To get the coolest hats and pets as soon as possible, use Bomb Simulator X codes. Keep in mind that these freebies won’t be available forever, so use the codes before they become outdated! For more wacky Roblox fun, check out our article on Lick Simulator codes and discover all the free rewards that title has in store for you, too!

All Bomb Simulator X Codes List

Active Bomb Simulator X Codes

1000Likes : Use for x1 Unicorn Pet

: Use for x1 Unicorn Pet AzireDev : Use for x1 Coin Boost

: Use for x1 Coin Boost Apology : Use for x3 Apple Seeds

: Use for x3 Apple Seeds 500Likes : Use for x1 Chicken Pet

: Use for x1 Chicken Pet Release: Use for x5k Diamonds

Expired Bomb Simulator X Codes

There are no expired Bomb Simulator X codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Simulator X

Here’s our guide on what you need to do to redeem your Bomb Simulator X codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Bomb Simulator X in Roblox. Click on the ABX icon in the menu on the left. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Click on Submit to collect your free goodies.

How to Get More Bomb Simulator X Codes

If you’re looking for a curated list of all the available Bomb Simulator X codes, you’re right where you need to be. Add our article to your bookmarks (CTRL + D) and return to it whenever you’re in need of a fresh batch of freebies. We do our best to keep our list up-to-date so you can rely on us to inform you about the newest drops.

To dig for codes on your own, you can join the Incentive Team Roblox group and the official Incentive Discord server.

Why Are My Bomb Simulator X Codes Not Working?

It’s usually not the best idea to enter your Bomb Simulator X codes manually because it’s easy to make a typo. Codes are case-sensitive, so the best solution is to copy/paste them from our article. If you’re still unable to claim your free goodies, it most likely means that the code you’re trying to use is no longer valid. Inform us about any codes that don’t work, and we’ll move them to our Expired list.

What Is Bomb Simulator X?

Bomb Simulator X is a simulator game in which your main goal is to hit bombs with your weapon and make them go boom. Each bomb you destroy gives you the resources you need to hatch all sorts of adorable pets. You also have the chance to collect a variety of unique hats. Complete quests and unlock new crazy worlds to continue your war against bombs.

