Lick Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 30, 2024 Added a new code!

Roblox clicker games offer a basic mouse-mashing premise, but in the right package, it quickly turns into an addictive experience. Take part in licking battles, collect pets, and make your way across multiple worlds on your mission to own the most powerful tongue—all with the help of Lick Simulator codes!

Lick Simulator Codes List

Active Lick Simulator Codes

LikeTheGame : Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins (New)

: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins Tongue : Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins

: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins RELEASE: Use for 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins

Expired Lick Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Lick Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Lick Simulator

Our tutorial will guide you through each step of redeeming Lick Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open Lick Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen. Type your active code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Hit Redeem (3) to collect your freebies.

