Lick Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:36 am

Updated: August 30, 2024

Added a new code!

Roblox clicker games offer a basic mouse-mashing premise, but in the right package, it quickly turns into an addictive experience. Take part in licking battles, collect pets, and make your way across multiple worlds on your mission to own the most powerful tongue—all with the help of Lick Simulator codes!

Lick Simulator Codes List

Active Lick Simulator Codes

  • LikeTheGame: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins (New)
  • Tongue: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins
  • RELEASE: Use for 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins

Expired Lick Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Lick Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Lick Simulator

Our tutorial will guide you through each step of redeeming Lick Simulator codes:

  1. Open Lick Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen.
  3. Type your active code into the Enter Code Here field (2).
  4. Hit Redeem (3) to collect your freebies.

Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.