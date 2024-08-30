Lick Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 30, 2024
Roblox clicker games offer a basic mouse-mashing premise, but in the right package, it quickly turns into an addictive experience. Take part in licking battles, collect pets, and make your way across multiple worlds on your mission to own the most powerful tongue—all with the help of Lick Simulator codes!
Lick Simulator Codes List
Active Lick Simulator Codes
- LikeTheGame: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins (New)
- Tongue: Use for Lick Power Potions, Coins Potions, Gems Potions, 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins
- RELEASE: Use for 150 Lick Power, 50 Gems, and 500 Coins
Expired Lick Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Lick Simulator codes.
How to redeem codes in Lick Simulator
Our tutorial will guide you through each step of redeeming Lick Simulator codes:
- Open Lick Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen.
- Type your active code into the Enter Code Here field (2).
- Hit Redeem (3) to collect your freebies.
