Clone Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 18, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Imagine having a thousand copies of yourself following you everywhere in Clone Simulator. You could rule the world, and no one can stop you since you also have forcefield shields. It sounds cool but maybe stick to shooting clones out of a cannon.

I don’t want to burst your bubble, but there is a limit to the amount of clones you can have. However, that limit can easily change thanks to the Clone Simulator codes, which are generous in supplying us with cash and more clones. Let your clones rest for a bit and join sumo wrestling, which has codes you can find on our list of Sumo Wrestling Simulator Codes!

All Clone Simulator Codes List

Active Clone Simulator Codes

RELEASE : Use for 5k Cash (New)

: Use for 5k Cash CLONING : Use for 5 Clones (New)

: Use for 5 Clones FREECASH: Use for 7k Cash (New)

Expired Clone Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Clone Simulator codes.

Related: Mowing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Clone Simulator

You can redeem Clone Simulator codes in a few simple steps, and all you have to do is stick to our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Clone Simulator in Roblox. Press the blue button. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to obtain goodies.

How to Get More Clone Simulator Codes

While you’re on this page, make sure to bookmark it before you go because you already have all the Clone Simulator codes on this list. Still, if you’re curious whether the developers have their very own platform with information about the game, we’ve got you covered with this link to the official heh bоi Roblox group.

Why Are My Clone Simulator Codes Not Working?

Look at the Clone Simulator codes in the list above, comparing them to the ones you typed in-game. If you notice a significant difference, then you’ve likely made a typo, which is easily fixable and avoidable by copying/pasting codes. What isn’t fixable are expired codes, and that’s a bummer. However, before you scroll away, inform us which codes are outdated, and we’ll look into them.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Clone Simulator

There is never enough cash and clones, and thankfully, Clone Simulator is generous enough to supply us with many. Every day, when you log in, you’ll receive daily rewards and playtime gifts. You can also unlock a secret block if you follow the official Roblox group (listed above).

What is Clone Simulator?

As the title already states, Clone Simulator is a Roblox experience that involves cloning. You can get rich by cloning your avatar and doing lots of fun things around the map, like jumping on a trampoline, shooting clones from a canon, and more.

Other exciting Roblox games have codes, and our lists of Arcade Punch Simulator Codes and Anime Strike Simulator Codes are prime examples!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy