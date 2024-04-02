New Ensemble Codes (April 2024)

If you’re looking for the easiest way to level up in this Ben-10-inspired Roblox experience, consider redeeming New Ensemble codes. The freebies will increase your skills significantly so you have better chances of defeating your opponents. Therefore, redeem them while they’re still active!

All New Ensemble Codes List

New Ensemble Codes (Working)

LASTLEVELCODE : Use for +200 levels

: Use for +200 levels FREELEVEL : Use for +150 levels

: Use for +150 levels FREECOINS : Use for 150k Coins

: Use for 150k Coins 50KILLS : Use for +50 Kills

: Use for +50 Kills MORELEVEL: Use for +150 levels

New Ensemble Codes (Expired)

TESTING

BUGSFIX

How to Redeem Codes in New Ensemble

To redeem New Ensemble codes, follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open New Ensemble on Roblox. Click the blue house button on the right side of the screen. Enter your code into the CODE… text box. Click Redeem to get your freebies.

