Category:
Video Games
Codes

New Ensemble Codes (April 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 09:57 am
New Ensemble game image
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking for the easiest way to level up in this Ben-10-inspired Roblox experience, consider redeeming New Ensemble codes. The freebies will increase your skills significantly so you have better chances of defeating your opponents. Therefore, redeem them while they’re still active!

Recommended Videos

All New Ensemble Codes List

New Ensemble Codes (Working)

  • LASTLEVELCODE: Use for +200 levels
  • FREELEVEL: Use for +150 levels
  • FREECOINS: Use for 150k Coins
  • 50KILLS: Use for +50 Kills
  • MORELEVEL: Use for +150 levels

New Ensemble Codes (Expired)

  • TESTING
  • BUGSFIX

Related: Benverse Protector Codes

How to Redeem Codes in New Ensemble

To redeem New Ensemble codes, follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in New Ensemble
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open New Ensemble on Roblox.
  2. Click the blue house button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the CODE… text box.
  4. Click Redeem to get your freebies.

To get codes for other popular Roblox games and find out how to redeem them for freebies, read our AUR Codes and Anime Rangers Codes articles as well.

Post Tag:
codes
New Ensemble
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Jujutsu Online Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)
Dance for UGC gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Jujutsu Online Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Jujutsu Online Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)
Dance for UGC gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Dance for UGC Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.