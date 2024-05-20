Vesteria promo art
Image via the Vesteria Team
Vesteria Codes (May 2024)

If you wish to disappear into a colorful fantasy world, check out Vesteria, an immersive Roblox MMORPG. Start your journey as a humble adventurer in Mushtown and explore the vast map brimming with secrets. If you need a boost, redeem Vesteria codes and claim rewards such as Ethyr.

All Vesteria Codes List

Vesteria Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no working Vesteria codes.

Vesteria Codes (Expired)

  • AprilFools
  • EasterEmergency
  • fishingArt
  • CustomSignatureBundle
  • Uptdelay
  • Lucky
  • NewFidelio
  • 4thBday
  • MushFriend
  • MushPet
  • PremiumStore
  • TerulsRevenge
  • Famous
  • Surprise!
  • mushroom soup
  • on the bone
  • rainbows
  • megaphone
  • portable
  • elder chad
  • super megaphone
  • ancient 1
  • dark pearls
  • shadow
  • holy light
  • love letters
  • RealFreeStuff
  • TestCode
  • LocalCode
  • ImHappy
  • ImSad
  • Gullible
  • Sus
  • StatReset
  • EthyrUpdComp
  • XXMount

How to Redeem Codes in Vesteria

To redeem Vesteria codes, follow the guide below:

How to redeem Vesteria codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Vesteria in Roblox.
  2. Click the shop icon on the left or press U on your keyboard to open the Premium Store.
  3. Scroll to the bottom of the Premium Store window.
  4. Input a code into the Enter code text box.
  5. Press the > button to claim your rewards.

If you’re on the lookout for more Roblox freebies, check out our RPG Simulator Codes and Prota Simulator Codes articles as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.