Vesteria Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 20, 2024
If you wish to disappear into a colorful fantasy world, check out Vesteria, an immersive Roblox MMORPG. Start your journey as a humble adventurer in Mushtown and explore the vast map brimming with secrets. If you need a boost, redeem Vesteria codes and claim rewards such as Ethyr.
All Vesteria Codes List
Vesteria Codes (Working)
- There are currently no working Vesteria codes.
Vesteria Codes (Expired)show more
- AprilFools
- EasterEmergency
- fishingArt
- CustomSignatureBundle
- Uptdelay
- Lucky
- NewFidelio
- 4thBday
- MushFriend
- MushPet
- PremiumStore
- TerulsRevenge
- Famous
- Surprise!
- mushroom soup
- on the bone
- rainbows
- megaphone
- portable
- elder chad
- super megaphone
- ancient 1
- dark pearls
- shadow
- holy light
- love letters
- RealFreeStuff
- TestCode
- LocalCode
- ImHappy
- ImSad
- Gullible
- Sus
- StatReset
- EthyrUpdComp
- XXMount
How to Redeem Codes in Vesteria
To redeem Vesteria codes, follow the guide below:
- Launch Vesteria in Roblox.
- Click the shop icon on the left or press U on your keyboard to open the Premium Store.
- Scroll to the bottom of the Premium Store window.
- Input a code into the Enter code text box.
- Press the > button to claim your rewards.
