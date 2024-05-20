Vesteria Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 20, 2024 We checked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

If you wish to disappear into a colorful fantasy world, check out Vesteria, an immersive Roblox MMORPG. Start your journey as a humble adventurer in Mushtown and explore the vast map brimming with secrets. If you need a boost, redeem Vesteria codes and claim rewards such as Ethyr.

All Vesteria Codes List

Vesteria Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Vesteria codes.

Vesteria Codes (Expired) show more AprilFools

EasterEmergency

fishingArt

CustomSignatureBundle

Uptdelay

Lucky

NewFidelio

4thBday

MushFriend

MushPet

PremiumStore

TerulsRevenge

Famous

Surprise!

mushroom soup

on the bone

rainbows

megaphone

portable

elder chad

super megaphone

ancient 1

dark pearls

shadow

holy light

love letters

RealFreeStuff

TestCode

LocalCode

ImHappy

ImSad

Gullible

Sus

StatReset

EthyrUpdComp

XXMount show less

Related: SHADOVIS RPG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Vesteria

To redeem Vesteria codes, follow the guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Vesteria in Roblox. Click the shop icon on the left or press U on your keyboard to open the Premium Store. Scroll to the bottom of the Premium Store window. Input a code into the Enter code text box. Press the > button to claim your rewards.

If you’re on the lookout for more Roblox freebies, check out our RPG Simulator Codes and Prota Simulator Codes articles as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more