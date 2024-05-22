Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024 We added the latest code!

Escape the scary witch’s castle by destroying blocks and solving puzzles. Face powerful bosses and discover secrets about the witch as you explore her abode. You can also collect more cookies and decorate the lobby with the help of Cookie Run Witch’s Castle codes!

All Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes

Active Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes

UPDATEFIRSTCREAM: Use for x1.5k Crystals and x500 Rainbow Cubes

Expired Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes show more LOVEWITCHSCASTLE show less

How to Redeem Codes in Cookie Run Witch’s Castle

Redeem all the available Cookie Run Witch’s Castle codes easily by following the tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Cookie Run Witch’s Castle on your mobile device. Tap the three-stripe button and select Settings. Choose the Info tab. Press the View MyDevPlay button. Copy your ID. Go to the Cookie Run Witch’s Castle coupon page. Paste your ID into the DevPlay Account field and the coupon code in the cell below. Hit Claim Reward and receive the goodies in-game.

