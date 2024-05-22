Promo image for Cookie Run Witch's Castle.
Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 22, 2024 06:25 am

Escape the scary witch’s castle by destroying blocks and solving puzzles. Face powerful bosses and discover secrets about the witch as you explore her abode. You can also collect more cookies and decorate the lobby with the help of Cookie Run Witch’s Castle codes!

  • UPDATEFIRSTCREAM: Use for x1.5k Crystals and x500 Rainbow Cubes
  • LOVEWITCHSCASTLE

Redeem all the available Cookie Run Witch’s Castle codes easily by following the tutorial below:

  1. Open Cookie Run Witch’s Castle on your mobile device.
  2. Tap the three-stripe button and select Settings.
  3. Choose the Info tab.
  4. Press the View MyDevPlay button.
  5. Copy your ID.
  6. Go to the Cookie Run Witch’s Castle coupon page.
  7. Paste your ID into the DevPlay Account field and the coupon code in the cell below.
  8. Hit Claim Reward and receive the goodies in-game.

Hunt down more codes for other mobile games by exploring more similar guides on The Escapist, including our articles Brawlhalla Codes and Pixel Overlord Codes

