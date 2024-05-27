Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 27, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

If there were an award for the cutest game ever, it should go to Tsuki’s Odyssey. This adventure game will work its magic, and you’ll jump into a world full of quests to solve and animals in trouble to help. Oh, my! Good thing that you can use Tsuki’s Odyssey codes!

All Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes List

Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (Working)

There are no active Tsuki’s Odyssey codes right now.

Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (Expired) show more to18st0

SPOOKY23

to29sofi15

millioncarrots

Matsuri23

fivemillioncarrots

LNY2024

JOLLY2023

314DAY show less

How to Redeem Codes in Tsuki’s Odyssey

Redeeming Tsuki’s Odyssey codes is a short and effortless procedure if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Launch Tsuki’s Odyssey on your device. Complete a short tutorial and open your in-game phone. Start the map app and visit the Town Hall building. Click the red mailbox next to the building. Tap Express Delivery. Insert a code from our list and hit Ok to claim your freebies!

