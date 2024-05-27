Tsuki's Odyssey Promo Image
Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (May 2024)

If there were an award for the cutest game ever, it should go to Tsuki’s Odyssey. This adventure game will work its magic, and you’ll jump into a world full of quests to solve and animals in trouble to help. Oh, my! Good thing that you can use Tsuki’s Odyssey codes!

All Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes List

Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (Working)

  • There are no active Tsuki’s Odyssey codes right now.

Tsuki’s Odyssey Codes (Expired)

to18st0
SPOOKY23
to29sofi15
millioncarrots
Matsuri23
fivemillioncarrots
LNY2024
JOLLY2023
314DAY

How to Redeem Codes in Tsuki’s Odyssey

Redeeming Tsuki’s Odyssey codes is a short and effortless procedure if you follow our detailed instructions below:

  1. Launch Tsuki’s Odyssey on your device.
  2. Complete a short tutorial and open your in-game phone.
  3. Start the map app and visit the Town Hall building.
  4. Click the red mailbox next to the building.
  5. Tap Express Delivery.
  6. Insert a code from our list and hit Ok to claim your freebies!

If you want to play other popular games with many freebies, visit our articles on Rent Please Landlord Sim codes and Legend of Mushroom codes as well!

