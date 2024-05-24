Slayer Corps Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 24, 2024 Checked for the latest codes!

Team up with friends, summon slayers, join raids, and unleash their talents by collecting resources and upgrading their abilities. Since you always need Magic and Soul for better equipment, rerolls, and other upgrades, we found all the active Slayer Corps codes that you should use right away!

All Slayer Corps Codes List

Slayer Corps Codes (Working)

oQ7BFM : Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards (New)

: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards thanks2000likes : Use for 212 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic

: Use for 212 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic tEuCXg: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards

Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards 1000likes : Use for 299 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic

: Use for 299 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic adou5000likes : Use for 214 Eggshell, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic

: Use for 214 Eggshell, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic nJKwUj : Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards

: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards yQaSH9 : Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards

: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards RuDnZx: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards

Slayer Corps Codes (Expired) show more AppreciateYou

Welcome

sBO8ay

HappyNewYear

TtzAVnL

0lnOO

demonsoul

Christmas show less

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Corps

Redeeming Slayer Corps codes will take only a few seconds of your time if you follow our detailed instructions listed below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Slayer Corps on Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen. Choose the Code tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Please enter code text box. Hit the Get Reward button and claim your rewards!

