Codes

Slayer Corps Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 24, 2024 07:10 am

Updated May 24, 2024

Team up with friends, summon slayers, join raids, and unleash their talents by collecting resources and upgrading their abilities. Since you always need Magic and Soul for better equipment, rerolls, and other upgrades, we found all the active Slayer Corps codes that you should use right away!

All Slayer Corps Codes List

Slayer Corps Codes (Working)

  • oQ7BFM: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards (New)
  • thanks2000likes: Use for 212 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic
  • tEuCXg: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
  • 1000likes: Use for 299 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic
  • adou5000likes: Use for 214 Eggshell, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic
  • nJKwUj: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
  • yQaSH9: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
  • RuDnZx: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards

Slayer Corps Codes (Expired)

AppreciateYou
Welcome
sBO8ay
HappyNewYear
TtzAVnL
0lnOO
demonsoul
Christmas

How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Corps

Redeeming Slayer Corps codes will take only a few seconds of your time if you follow our detailed instructions listed below:

  1. Launch Slayer Corps on Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the Code tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Please enter code text box.
  5. Hit the Get Reward button and claim your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other Roblox games with many freebies, feel free to visit our lists of Slayer Battlegrounds codes and Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, too!

