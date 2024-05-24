Slayer Corps Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 24, 2024
Checked for the latest codes!
Recommended Videos
Team up with friends, summon slayers, join raids, and unleash their talents by collecting resources and upgrading their abilities. Since you always need Magic and Soul for better equipment, rerolls, and other upgrades, we found all the active Slayer Corps codes that you should use right away!
All Slayer Corps Codes List
Slayer Corps Codes (Working)
- oQ7BFM: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards (New)
- thanks2000likes: Use for 212 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic
- tEuCXg: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
- 1000likes: Use for 299 Eggshells, 50 Soul, and 10 Magic
- adou5000likes: Use for 214 Eggshell, 50 Soul, and 5 Magic
- nJKwUj: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
- yQaSH9: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
- RuDnZx: Use for 1 Small Lucky Potion, 1 Small Gold Potion, 100 Eggshells, and 2 Back Ornament Cards
Slayer Corps Codes (Expired)show more
AppreciateYou
Welcome
sBO8ay
HappyNewYear
TtzAVnL
0lnOO
demonsoul
Christmas
Related: +1 Blade Slayer Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Slayer Corps
Redeeming Slayer Corps codes will take only a few seconds of your time if you follow our detailed instructions listed below:
- Launch Slayer Corps on Roblox.
- Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.
- Choose the Code tab in the pop-up window.
- Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Please enter code text box.
- Hit the Get Reward button and claim your rewards!
If you want to test your skills in other Roblox games with many freebies, feel free to visit our lists of Slayer Battlegrounds codes and Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more