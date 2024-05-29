My Prison Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024 Searched for more codes!

Recommended Videos

Being a cop is not the easiest thing. You have to arrest people for no reason whatsoever and make sure your prisoners are staying healthy and clean. Who has the time for all of that? Well, with My Prison codes, you just might manage to do it all!

All My Prison Codes List

My Prison Codes (Working)

There are currently no active My Prison codes.

My Prison Codes (Expired)

Related: Make Boba and Prove Mom Wrong Codes

How to Redeem Codes in My Prison

To redeem My Prison codes, follow our straightforward guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open My Prison on Roblox. Press the Manage button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Go to the Promocodes tab. Enter the code in the text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Greenville Codes and Roblox Neighbors Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more