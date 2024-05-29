My Prison Official Image
My Prison Codes (May 2024)

Being a cop is not the easiest thing. You have to arrest people for no reason whatsoever and make sure your prisoners are staying healthy and clean. Who has the time for all of that? Well, with My Prison codes, you just might manage to do it all!

All My Prison Codes List

My Prison Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no active My Prison codes.

My Prison Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in My Prison

To redeem My Prison codes, follow our straightforward guide below:

My Prison How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open My Prison on Roblox.
  2. Press the Manage button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Go to the Promocodes tab.
  4. Enter the code in the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Greenville Codes and Roblox Neighbors Codes articles, too!

