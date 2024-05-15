Poppy Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 15, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Poppy Tower Defense, inspired by Poppy Playtime, takes you into an abandoned toy factory, where you battle haunted toys with Poppy, Huggy Wuggy, Kissy Missy, and other formidable units. Get more towers by claiming free Coins and Gems with Poppy Tower Defense codes.

All Poppy Tower Defense Codes List

Active Poppy Tower Defense Codes

UPDATEONE : Use for x200 Coins and x20 Gems (New)

: Use for x200 Coins and x20 Gems 1KLIKE : Use for x300 Coins and x50 Gems (New)

: Use for x300 Coins and x50 Gems RELEASE: Use for x200 Coins

Expired Poppy Tower Defense Codes show more There are currently no expired Poppy Tower Defense codes. show less

Related: Fruit Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Poppy Tower Defense

To quickly find the redemption system and activate the Poppy Tower Defense codes from this article, follow our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Poppy Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the blue bird button on the left to open the codes redemption window. Enter the code into the text area. Hit Redeem to claim the goodies.

There are more codes you can find in our Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes and Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes articles here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more