Poppy Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: May 15, 2024 07:59 am

Updated May 15, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Poppy Tower Defense, inspired by Poppy Playtime, takes you into an abandoned toy factory, where you battle haunted toys with Poppy, Huggy Wuggy, Kissy Missy, and other formidable units. Get more towers by claiming free Coins and Gems with Poppy Tower Defense codes. 

All Poppy Tower Defense Codes List

Active Poppy Tower Defense Codes

  • UPDATEONE: Use for x200 Coins and x20 Gems (New)
  • 1KLIKE: Use for x300 Coins and x50 Gems (New)
  • RELEASE: Use for x200 Coins

Expired Poppy Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Poppy Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Poppy Tower Defense

To quickly find the redemption system and activate the Poppy Tower Defense codes from this article, follow our tutorial below: 

  1. Open Poppy Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird button on the left to open the codes redemption window.
  3. Enter the code into the text area.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim the goodies.

