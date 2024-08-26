Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 26, 2024 05:15 am

Updated: August 26, 2024

Found the newest codes!

In this Roblox experience, you’ll summon anime characters, strategically place towers, and defend your realm from invading forces. Make sure you redeem Multiverse Tower Defense codes to get Gems, Reroll Essence, and other freebies that will help you win!

All Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

Working Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

  • 2MVisits: Use for Reroll Essence (New)
  • DOWNTIME: Use for 2.75k Gems (New)
  • KyoGoat: Use for 500 Gems
  • Release: Use for 1.5k Gems
  • SorryForShutdown: Use for 1k Gems
  • SorryForBugs: Use for 20 Reroll Essence
  • 1MVisits!: Use for 1k Gems
  • WelcomeToTheGame: Use for 600 Gems

Expired Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

  • There are no expired Multiverse Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Tower Defense

Check out the instructions below to learn how to use Multiverse Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem codes in Multiverse Tower Defense
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Multiverse Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the bird icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert your code into the text field.
  4. Click the blue Redeem button to receive your freebies.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.