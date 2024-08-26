Multiverse Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 26, 2024 Found the newest codes!

In this Roblox experience, you’ll summon anime characters, strategically place towers, and defend your realm from invading forces. Make sure you redeem Multiverse Tower Defense codes to get Gems, Reroll Essence, and other freebies that will help you win!

All Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

Working Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

2MVisits : Use for Reroll Essence (New)

: Use for Reroll Essence DOWNTIME : Use for 2.75k Gems (New)

: Use for 2.75k Gems KyoGoat : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems Release : Use for 1.5k Gems

: Use for 1.5k Gems SorryForShutdown : Use for 1k Gems

: Use for 1k Gems SorryForBugs : Use for 20 Reroll Essence

: Use for 20 Reroll Essence 1MVisits! : Use for 1k Gems

: Use for 1k Gems WelcomeToTheGame: Use for 600 Gems

Expired Multiverse Tower Defense Codes

There are no expired Multiverse Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Multiverse Tower Defense

Check out the instructions below to learn how to use Multiverse Tower Defense codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open Multiverse Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the bird icon on the right side of the screen. Insert your code into the text field. Click the blue Redeem button to receive your freebies.

