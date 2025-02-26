Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Aladdin

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can finally enter Agrabah and meet Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in the Tales of Agrabah free update. After opening the Agrabah realm, here’s how to unlock Aladdin and invite him to live in Dreamlight Valley.

How To Find Aladdin in the Agrabah Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step to inviting Aladdin to live in Dreamlight Valley is unlocking his realm, which is behind a door at the top of the Disney castle. It costs 15 thousand Dreamlight to unlock the door, which leads the player into the market in Agrabah.

Sandstorms are raging through the desert city, so the PC will have to traverse the market rooftops to reach first Jasmine and then Aladdin. Walk through the arches and head up the blue ramp on the left, then interact with the upright plank to drop it down and cross. Use the pickaxe to break the structure and walk down, then walk up the ramp and repeat these steps further along the balcony.

Glide through the sand devils to avoid running into them and being tossed back to the beginning, then use the pickaxe to break the barrier on the double doors and speak to Jasmine. This will trigger the quest “The Ancient Revealed.” She’ll explain how the storms started and that Aladdin is missing and the Magic Carpet is stuck in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Next, you’ll need to upgrade your pickaxe to destroy sand nodes around Agrabah by getting into the Artisan’s District. Find a wooden plank leaning against the wall near the hammer sign near Jasmine, another buried in the ground next to the carpet merchant and the large tornado, and the third and final wooden plank on the right-hand rooftop near the large archway. Bring these to Jasmine, run up the ramp, interact with a plank to knock the structure down, and then speak to her again.

Next, you’ll need Artisan’s Alloy, found in three chests scattered throughout Agrabah. One is to the left of the structure the PC just descended, by some barrels and golden pots. Go back up the structure, place down a plank found near Jasmine, and open the chest to the right. Continue forward, move the large barrel, and place three planks down to get to the final chest. The other two planks are behind the wall by the barrel and leaning against the wall by the second chest.

Speak to Jasmine a third time and craft the Artisan’s Alloy Pickaxe Upgrade at the crafting table behind her. Equip it in your inventory and speak to her a fourth time. Break some of the large sandstone deposits nearby, then follow her to the South Alley and break the sandstone there. Continue along the path and retrieve three more planks: one by the tornado and two on the other side of the stairs.

Break more sandstone and then finally, you’ll meet Aladdin. He and Jasmine will immediately discuss what’s happened and reassure each other they can fix what’s broken. One last conversation with Jasmine will end “The Ancient Revealed” quest before you start the next one led by Aladdin.

How To Invite Aladdin to the Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After helping Jasmine and Aladdin restore Agrabah to its former state, return to Dreamlight Valley and place their house in the biome of your choice. Interact with the Scrooge McDuck construction sign to talk to him about building the structure, which costs 20 thousand Star Coins.

Jasmine will join the Valley first, followed by Aladdin. They each introduce new quest lines including new craftable items, and have a host of rewards specific to their individual Friendship Paths.

And that’s how to unlock Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

