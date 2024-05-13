Build A Bridge Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 13, 2024 We checked for the latest codes.

Recommended Videos

In this fun simulator, you have to smash colorful blocks to collect them and use them to build a bridge. Build A Bridge Simulator codes provide Gems, gadgets, Shiny Treats, and other valuable freebies that help you complete your task more quickly!

All Build A Bridge Simulator Codes List

Working Build A Bridge Simulator Codes

Update5 : Use for 10 Gems (New)

: Use for 10 Gems Release : Use for 1 Shiny Treat and 3 Gems

: Use for 1 Shiny Treat and 3 Gems TBLOX: Use for a Magic Dice II gadget

Expired Build A Bridge Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Build A Bridge Simulator codes.

Related: Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Build A Bridge Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Build A Bridge Simulator codes effortlessly:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Build A Bridge Simulator on Roblox. Click on the cogwheel button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click the Redeem tab. Enter your code into the Enter here! text box. Click Redeem! to get your free rewards.

If you’re looking for more simulator games, head over to our Coding Simulator Codes and Strength Simulator Codes articles to get additional freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more