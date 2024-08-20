Fishing Master Gift Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 20, 2024 We checked for the latest codes!

Honestly, at first, I thought that this was just another fishing game where you click endlessly to grab rewards, but after a while, I changed my mind. Time your moves, upgrade your rod, and catch all the gigantic creatures of the sea with some help from Fishing Master gift codes!

All Fishing Master Gift Codes List

Fishing Master Gift Codes Codes (Working)

TRTT666 : Use for 9,999 Coins and 66 Diamonds

: Use for 9,999 Coins and 66 Diamonds TRTT777 : Use for 9,999 Coins and 77 Diamonds

: Use for 9,999 Coins and 77 Diamonds LUCKY777 : Use for 9,999 Coins, 100 Energy, and 77 Diamonds

: Use for 9,999 Coins, 100 Energy, and 77 Diamonds FREE777 : Use for 100,000 Coins and 100 Diamonds

: Use for 100,000 Coins and 100 Diamonds VIP888 : Use for 99,000 Coins, 199 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod

: Use for 99,000 Coins, 199 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod FISHINGMASTER : Use for 60,000 Coins and 100 Energy

: Use for 60,000 Coins and 100 Energy VIP777 : Use for 88,000 Coins, 188 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod

: Use for 88,000 Coins, 188 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod MONSTERFISH : Use for 100,000 Coins and 1 Mystery pack

: Use for 100,000 Coins and 1 Mystery pack GIFT777 : Use for 100 Energy

: Use for 100 Energy TRTT888 : Use for 19,999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, and 30 Energy

: Use for 19,999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, and 30 Energy ApkPureFishing : Use for 77,777 Coins, 177 Diamonds, 100 Energy, and 377 Carbon Fibers

: Use for 77,777 Coins, 177 Diamonds, 100 Energy, and 377 Carbon Fibers VIP666 : Use for 66,000 Coins, 166 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod

: Use for 66,000 Coins, 166 Diamonds, 1 Beginner Pack, and a fishing rod LUCKY888 : Use for 9,999 Coins, 1 Premium Tacke Box and 88 Diamonds

: Use for 9,999 Coins, 1 Premium Tacke Box and 88 Diamonds LUCKY666: Use for 66 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tacke Box, and 200 Carbon Fibers

Fishing Master Gift Codes (Expired)

There are currently no inactive Fishing Master gift codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Master

Redeeming gift codes for Fishing Master (available on App Store and Google Play) is an easy and short process if you follow the instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Fishing Master on your device. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Select the Gift Codes button at the bottom of the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter Code text box. Hit Confirm and enjoy your gifts!

