Anime Card Master Codes (December 2024)

It’s time to duel! Well, okay, it’s time to roll first because your starter deck is garbage, and you can’t fight anyone like that. You surely don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of other Anime Card Master code players with a bunch of low-tier cards in your hand.

Only once you’ve built a truly powerful deck can you face other players and the game’s bosses. If you’re getting tired of rolling for good cards, use Anime Card Master codes to grab free Luck Potions and some of the rarest cards in the game. For more card-battle shenanigans, drop by our Anime Card Battle codes article and see what kinds of free goodies you can find there as well!

All Anime Card Master Codes List

Active Anime Card Master Codes

20KLIKE : Use for x3 Gingerbread Men, x3 Quality Potions III, and x3 Lucky Potions III

: Use for x3 Gingerbread Men, x3 Quality Potions III, and x3 Lucky Potions III HALLOWEEN : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III WUKONG : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 15KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 4KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 2KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 5KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 500LIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 8KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 7KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 10KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 6KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 9KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 3KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III 1KLIKE : Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

: Use for x5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III WELCOME: Use for 5 Lucky Potions, x2 Lucky Potions II, and x1 Lucky Potion III

Expired Anime Card Master Codes

There are no expired Anime Card Master codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Master

Follow these steps to redeem your Anime Card Master codes:

Run Anime Card Master in Roblox. Approach the Codes NPC near spawn. Press E on your keyboard to interact. Enter a working code into the textbox. Click on Claim to collect your freebies.

How to Find More Anime Card Master Codes

The developer commonly releases the latest Anime Card Master codes via the Anime Card Master Discord server and the Old snowflake studio Roblox group. However, digging through all the information on the developer’s socials to find the codes can take a lot of time. You can find all the newest code drops in our article, as we make sure that our list is always updated—so bookmark the page and return to it whenever you need more freebies.

Why Are My Anime Card Master Codes Not Working?

It’s best to avoid typing your Anime Card Master codes into the textbox because it’s easy to make a typo. The better solution is to copy the codes from our article and paste them into the game instead. If you’re still having trouble collecting your free goodies, it most likely means that the code is no longer active. Let us know about any codes that the developer has taken down so we can update our article accordingly.

What Is Anime Card Master?

Anime Card Master is an exciting Roblox experience that combines RNG mechanics with card-based combat. You roll for cards to create your perfect deck and enter different kinds of battles. You can challenge other players, face the game’s bosses, and fight your way up the floors of the Paradise Arena. If you want to get the best cards in the game, you can use Luck Potions to have better rolls.

If you’re looking for other fun card-based Roblox titles, check out our articles on Card Battles codes and K-Cards codes and reap all the free rewards while you still can!

