Promo image for Anime Fantasy Kingdom.
Image via Anime Forge No.1
Video Games
Anime Fantasy Kingdom Codes (March 2025) [EVENT(Solo Leveling)]

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Published: Mar 26, 2025 05:03 am

Updated: March 26, 2025

We added new codes!

I didn’t expect my units to be 3D-modeled anime characters, but that was a pleasant surprise. Not only are they fully 3D rendered, but they have fantastic fighting animations. It’s like Anime Fantasy Kingdom isn’t even a Roblox game.

You need Gems to summon more heroes, but don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find Anime Fantasy Kingdom codes that give free Gems, so grab them before they expire. We also have a list of Anime Fantasy Codes for you to skim through if you need freebies in this game.

All Anime Fantasy Kingdom Codes List

Active Anime Fantasy Kingdom Codes

  • 4000members: Use for x1k Gems (New)
  • 20000like: Use for x1k Gems (New)
  • training: Use for x500 Gems (New)
  • 10000like: Use for x1k Gems
  • 15000like: Use for x1k Gems
  • 3000members: Use for x1k Gems

Expired Anime Fantasy Kingdom Codes

  • jkvcubnau
  • sololeveling
  • 1000like
  • konohagakure
  • optimization
  • 100like
  • newlevel
  • 1kmembers
  • 600like
  • demoonline
  • 8000like
  • happynewyearafk
  • tshir
  • luckyprize
  • merrychristmas
  • 300like
  • kyoujuro
  • 6000like
  • sungjinwoo
  • unlimited
  • genitsuthunder

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fantasy Kingdom

You can redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Kingdom codes by doing the following:

How to redeem Anime Fantasy Kingdom codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Fantasy Kingdom in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left side and open the Code tab.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Ok and claim freebies.

How to Get More Anime Fantasy Kingdom Codes

You can visit the official Anime Fantasy Kingdom Discord server and YouTube channel (@MADRABBITGAME) to look for Anime Fantasy Kingdom codes. We also post all the latest codes here, so you can bookmark this article to check for new freebies whenever you need them.

Why Are My Anime Fantasy Kingdom Not Working?

If you see an error message while trying to redeem an Anime Fantasy Kingdom code, copy/paste the code in question from this list and try to redeem it this way to ensure there are no typos. If the error persists, then you’re probably dealing with an expired code. Report the issue to us, and we will check the code and move it to the appropriate section if necessary.

What Is Anime Fantasy Kingdom?

Anime Fantasy Kingdom is an anime-themed TD game where you deploy 3D anime characters to defend the zone against enemies. The stronger the stats, the more foes your heroes will slay with amazing attack animations.

You can fill your virtual inventory with more goodies from our Slayers Reborn Codes and Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator Codes lists.

