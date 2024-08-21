UGC Steal Points Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 21, 2024 Checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

With so many UGC games where you wait and wait for things to happen, it’s time for a change. Take matters into your own hands and steal and kill others to get enough points for UGCs. To gain the upper hand, use UGC Steal Points codes.

UGC Steal Points Codes List

Active UGC Steal Points Codes

STEALPOINTS : Use for 2,500 Time Points

: Use for 2,500 Time Points 5000LIKES : Use for 5,000 Time Points

: Use for 5,000 Time Points 10KPOINTS: Use for 10,000 Time Points

Expired UGC Steal Points Codes

2500LIKES

RELEASE

Related: Flex UGC Codes

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Steal Point

If you want to know how to redeem UGC Steal Point codes, follow the guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Open UGC Steal Point on Roblox. Go to the Redeem Codes circle in the corner of the safe zone. Enter a code in the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit Submit and receive your goodies.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Roblox games, check out our Play For UGC Codes and Click For UGC Codes articles as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy