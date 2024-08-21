UGC Steal points Official Image
Codes

UGC Steal Points Codes (August 2024)

|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 09:16 am

Updated: August 21, 2024

Checked for new codes!

With so many UGC games where you wait and wait for things to happen, it’s time for a change. Take matters into your own hands and steal and kill others to get enough points for UGCs. To gain the upper hand, use UGC Steal Points codes.

UGC Steal Points Codes List

Active UGC Steal Points Codes

  • STEALPOINTS: Use for 2,500 Time Points
  • 5000LIKES: Use for 5,000 Time Points
  • 10KPOINTS: Use for 10,000 Time Points

Expired UGC Steal Points Codes

  • 2500LIKES
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Steal Point

If you want to know how to redeem UGC Steal Point codes, follow the guide below: 

UGC Steal Points How to redeem codes
  1. Open UGC Steal Point on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Redeem Codes circle in the corner of the safe zone.
  3. Enter a code in the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Submit and receive your goodies.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Roblox games, check out our Play For UGC Codes and Click For UGC Codes articles as well.

