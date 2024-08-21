UGC Steal Points Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 21, 2024
With so many UGC games where you wait and wait for things to happen, it’s time for a change. Take matters into your own hands and steal and kill others to get enough points for UGCs. To gain the upper hand, use UGC Steal Points codes.
UGC Steal Points Codes List
Active UGC Steal Points Codes
- STEALPOINTS: Use for 2,500 Time Points
- 5000LIKES: Use for 5,000 Time Points
- 10KPOINTS: Use for 10,000 Time Points
Expired UGC Steal Points Codes
- 2500LIKES
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in UGC Steal Point
If you want to know how to redeem UGC Steal Point codes, follow the guide below:
- Open UGC Steal Point on Roblox.
- Go to the Redeem Codes circle in the corner of the safe zone.
- Enter a code in the Enter Code pop-up text box.
- Hit Submit and receive your goodies.
