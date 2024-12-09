Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 9th, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re feeling a bit tired and you would instead enjoy watching others fight, Avatar Fighting Simulator is your cup of tea. Unlock and upgrade your avatar army and stick around as they beat up all your enemies who are pretending to be a threat by looking at you menacingly.

While your foes may be idle, they tend to pack a lot of health when they’re at a higher level, so use the help of Avatar Fighting Simulator codes to grab all the Gems and Potions that will help you progress faster. If you’re a fan of Roblox simulator games and you want to discover more free goodies, take a look at our article on Lifting Legend Simulator codes.

All Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes List

Active Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes

5KLIKES : Use for x1k Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II

: Use for x1k Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II SORRYFORDELAY1 : Use for x500 Gems, x1 Lucky Potion III, x1 Gems Potion III, x1 Damage Potion III, and x1 Coins Potion III

: Use for x500 Gems, x1 Lucky Potion III, x1 Gems Potion III, x1 Damage Potion III, and x1 Coins Potion III 300KVISITS : Use for x500 Gems and x1 Gems Potion III

: Use for x500 Gems and x1 Gems Potion III 100KVISITS : Use for x1k Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II

: Use for x1k Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II FreeRewards101 : Use for x1 Damage Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II

: Use for x1 Damage Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II FreePotions321 : Use for x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II

: Use for x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Damage Potion II IceRewards221 : Use for x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II

: Use for x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II 1KLIKES : Use for x1.5 Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, x1 Damage Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II

: Use for x1.5 Gems, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Gems Potion II, x1 Damage Potion II, and x1 Coins Potion II WELCOME : Use for x500 Gems and x1 Damage Potion II

: Use for x500 Gems and x1 Damage Potion II RELEASE: Use for x500 Gems and x1 Coins Potion II

Expired Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes

There are no expired Avatar Fighting Simulator codes right now.

Related: Sumo Wrestling Simulator codes

How to Redeem Codes in Avatar Fighting Simulator

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Avatar Fighting Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Avatar Fighting Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you reach the code redemption system. Input an active code into the textbox. Click on Redeem to grab your free goodies.

How to Find More Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes

If you’re looking for the best place to find all the newest Avatar Fighting Simulator codes in a single spot, you’re right where you need to be. Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and return to it regularly, as we make sure to update it whenever the developer posts the latest code drops!

If you want to look for the codes by yourself, you can check out the developer’s socials, including:

Why Are My Avatar Fighting Simulator Codes Not Working?

When entering your Avatar Fighting Simulator codes, you need to look out for typos. That is why, instead of manually inputting the codes, you should copy/paste them. If the code still doesn’t seem to give you the freebies it should, it most likely means that it has expired. Contact us about any invalid codes, and we’ll make sure to update our list as soon as possible.

What Is Avatar Fighting Simulator?

Avatar Fighting Simulator is a relaxing Roblox fighting game in which you unlock and upgrade various cool avatars to take down your foes for you. With every beaten enemy, you’ll earn the resources you need to build an unstoppable army and take down the toughest of opponents. Fighting your way through the crowd, you’ll unlock new areas and progress through the game.

For other fun Roblox simulator titles, check out our articles on Strongest Smacker Simulator codes and Gym Star Simulator codes, and collect all the available free rewards right now!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy