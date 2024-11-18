Following an eventful Marvel season, Fortnite is throwing it back with Chapter 2 Remix. It features several musicians, including icons like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Spice. However, there’s one more artist on the way that has people talking. So, when is the Juice WRLD concert in Fortnite?

When the Fortnite x Juice WRLD Event Takes Place

When Fortnite first teased Juice WRLD in the game, it was in the teaser for Chapter 2 Remix. It focused on the artists that would appear during the season and what their roles would be. Before the fun was over, though, the powers that be at Epic Games made sure to tease the arrival of Juice WRLD to the game. They even announced that an event would take place on November 30, 2024, at 2 PM EST and honor the artist’s love for the Battle Royale title.

While details have yet to be revealed about the event, now known as Remix: The Finale, it’s sure to include all kinds of ties to the artist. After all, there’s a free Juice WRLD skin coming to the game, which will be easy for players to add to their inventory.

How To Get the Juice WRLD Skin in Fortnite

Starting just a few hours prior to the Remix: The Finale event, at 1 AM EST on November 30, 2024, players who log into Fortnite will receive the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit. It won’t be free forever, though, with players only having until 1 AM EST on December 1 to claim it.

Fortnite knows that it’s a busy time of the year, so it’s already announced that the skin will come to the Item Shop at a later date. There’s no way to know for sure what the Outfit’s price will be at this point, but based on past skins, it’s likely to go for around 1,500 V-Bucks unless it’s part of a bundle that includes additional items. If that is the case, players who already have the skin will be able to buy the rest of the bundle at a discounted price.

And that’s when the Juice WRLD concert is in Fortnite. And if you’re looking for more information about Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale title, here’s how to get the Ice Spice skin.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

