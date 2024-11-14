It’s been a long time since Fortnite has added a new section to the locker. However, there’s a new kind of cosmetic in the game that has everyone talking: Kicks, shoes that can be equipped to skins. But what skins can wear Jordans in Fortnite?

All Skins That Can Wear Jordans in Fortnite

As of the v32.00 update of Fortnite, Kicks are available in the game. Unfortunately, due to some ongoing issues, players remain unable to equip them. That’s a major bummer, especially because players have been very excited to pair their favorite shoes with their favorite skins. Thankfully, players can still grab the Kicks and check which skins are able to flex with them.

It seems that, as of writing, there are over 500 skins that are able to wear Jordans in Fortnite. That will change after an upcoming update, as all of the skins in the game will be able to don the iconic pair of shoes. Without a full list released by Fortnite, it’s basically impossible to know which skins are eligible right now, but there is an easy way to check.

How To Check Whether a Skin Can Wear Jordans in Fortnite

With the Jordans being exclusive to certain skins, they work a lot like Thor’s hammer. As anyone who owns the iconic Marvel weapon knows, one can check whether they can equip it by putting on the skin they want to use it with and trying to select it. It works the same with the Jordans, as players can head to the Kicks portion of the locker and try to add them to their skin.

It’s not the smoothest process, especially for those who try a few skins and come up empty every time. However, it’s a temporary solution, as Fortnite is sure to fix the problems with the Kicks sooner rather than later, and it won’t matter which skin players choose when they go to wear them. Just think of it like some skins made the exclusive drop while others didn’t; that way, there’s at least a lore reason that some skins are able to look fresher than others.

And that’s what skins can wear Jordans in Fortnite. If you’re interested in more, here are all the Mythics in the current season of Fortnite and where to find them.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

