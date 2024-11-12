How To Get the Ice Spice Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

As gamers await Chapter 6, Fortnite is providing them with an appetizer in Chapter 2 Remix, which features several music icons. But while Snoop Dogg and Eminem already have skins in the game, Ice Spice is nowhere to be found. Here’s how to get the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

When Does the Ice Spice Skin Come To Fortnite?

The reason players are unable to purchase the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite is that Chapter 2 Remix is releasing new content weekly, and the popular rapper just happens to be part of the last set. Week 1 saw Snoop Dogg’s Doggpound take over the map, while Week 2 featured Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti. Ice Spice is part of Week 3, and she will bring Ice Isle to the map on November 14, as well as some new goodies in the Item Shop.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, Ice Spice will not just be getting one skin but two, with each going for 1,500 V-Bucks. There will also be two emotes and a microphone available for purchase. For anyone looking to add all of Ice Spice’s items to their locker, the whole set will be sold as a bundle and cost 2,800 V-Bucks.

Related: How To Do the Flying Car Glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

What Other Ice Spice Items Will Be in Fortnite?

Anyone who purchases the Ice Spice skin will want to head to Ice Isle, which is just north of Pleasant Park, starting on November 14. There, gamers will be able to fight the rapper and add her to their squad. She will also have two Mythic items available, Ice Spice’s Rifle and Ice Spice’s Grappler. The former, of course, is a powerful Assault Rifle that will deal significant damage to opponents, while the other is an upgraded version of the iconic Chapter 2 traversal item.

Anyone who makes the journey to Ice Isle will want to be careful, though, as the new POIs have been hotspots early in Chapter 2 Remix. Players want to get their hands on the new items and characters, and they’ll do just about anything to complete their mission.

And that’s how to get the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. If you’re interested in more, here are all the Mythics in the current season of Fortnite and where to find them.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy