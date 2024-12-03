The Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 are finally here. Typically, the challenges aren’t too tough, but it’s the first one in the “Kendo’s Calling” set that is causing all kinds of problems. Here’s how to speak to Kendo about the invading Demons in Fortnite.

How To Speak To Kendo About the Invading Demons in Fortnite

Finding NPCs on the map is probably the easiest challenge you can do. The game tells you exactly where to look and whether you have to talk to them or not. However, this time around, the Fortnite map is more dangerous, leaving players scrambling while trying to speak to Kendo.

The first step is to head to the location near Nightshift Forest, where Kendo resides. He’s there alongside another NPC and locked in battle with a Demon Warrior. That’s typically not a big deal, but you’ll be unable to speak with him until he’s no longer fighting. That means you have to lend a hand and help take out the Demon. Unfortunately, since it’s the first Story Quest of the season, other players are looking to complete it as well, causing a bit of a logjam.

Landing at Kendo’s location will likely force you to fight a bunch of enemy players, and the likelihood of survival is slime, as you won’t have much of a chance to grab loot. So, the best course of action is to land somewhere else and rotate to Kendo once the fighting is done. There may be a few stragglers, but if you spent all that time looting, they’re unlikely to be a problem.

Once you have Kendo to yourself in Fortnite, all you have to do is talk to him about the Demon invasion to complete the quest. It’ll grant you 25k XP and allow you to complete the next quest in the set, which is damaging Demons. It would’ve been great if you could damage the Demon Kendo is fighting, but alas, Fortnite wants its players to face their fair share of challenges this season.

And that’s how to speak to Kendo about the invading Demons in Fortnite. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

