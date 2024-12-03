How To Find & Damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix took a bit of a break when it came to Story Quests. However, Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters isn’t pulling any punches, releasing weekly sets of challenges that reward plenty of XP. Here’s how to find and damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

The latest season of Fortnite is all about the Hunters hunting down the Demons. They’re taking control of some of the most powerful warriors on the map, and it’s up to you to free them. Thankfully, the second quest in the “Kendo’s Calling” lot allows you to get to work. You just have to know where to look to damage the enemy.

Demons can be found in several places on the map. Their major hub is Demon’s Dojo, where Night Rose resides. Landing at this POI will put you face-to-face with plenty of enemies from the underworld, but be careful, as there’s a good chance enemy players will also be around. They will want to take what Night Rose has and aren’t worried about whether you finish your challenge.

The other way to find Demons is to locate the ones around the map. Demon Warriors wander around but can be found using the helmet icon on the map. They typically travel in packs of three, including the big boss, so make sure to have decent loot before trying to fight them. There’s nothing worse than getting into a fight and realizing you’re completely overmatched.

Related: All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

How To Damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

Once you get your eyes on a couple of Demons, it’s as easy as pulling out a weapon and firing. You damage them just like you damage an enemy player, so even a Pickaxe will work. However, Demons aren’t your older brother’s NPCs; they take their job seriously and will do plenty of damage. So, it’s a good idea to get good loot and make quick work of them, as enemy players looking to third party are sure to hear the ruckus and want their own pound of flesh.

And that’s how to find and damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy