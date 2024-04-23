When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream?

If you’re looking for some news on the next update for Honkai: Star Rail, tuning up to the Special Program Livestream is by far your best bet. Time to find out when the next one is happening and how to watch it to claim your due rewards.

When Is the Next Honkai: Star Rail Special Program Livestream Happening?

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Livestream will be hosted on April 26th, at 4:30 AM PDT/7:30 AM EST. Announcements were made through the game’s official social media. The live stream happens to be hosted on the same day as the game is celebrating its first Anniversary. While rewards were already announced (and some of them even distributed), there’s still a chance for a surprise announcement, so stay tuned. It wouldn’t be the first time they did so, as the free Dr. Ratio was revealed in such a way.

Image via Hoyoverse

Update 2.2, known as “Then Wake to Weep”, will introduce the two new playable characters Robin and Boothill. Penacony’s Trailblaze Mission is also coming to an end after all of its twists and turns. Also expect to see some new areas showing up, alongside events, new content and more.

Where to Watch the Honkai: Star Rail Special Program Livestream?

You can watch the Honkai: Star Rail live stream through the game’s official Twitch channel or the YouTube channel. The whole stream is uploaded on YouTube following its debut, so you can check out any parts you missed. Many content creators also host their watch parties, so you might wanna hang out with your favorite streamer instead.

Each new stream happens around every 40 days, roughly a week and a half before the patch arrives, so don’t miss any of these. They always give out those exclusive one-day-only Stellar Jade codes for viewers, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on those.

