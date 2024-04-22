Honkai: Star Rail Is Receiving an Easier Way to Get Planar Ornaments

During the latest Voice of the Galaxy special post, Honkai: Star Rail made a big announcement addressing the current ways to get Planar Ornaments. The upcoming versions will ease the burden of going repeatedly through Simulated Universe, as well as adding even more late-game content.

As noted in the announcement, a new game mode will be arriving in version 2.3 dubbed as Divergent Universe. This is the next Simulated Universe expansion, where Blessings, Curios and other SU buffs work slightly differently. The main difference this time is the addition of a Quick-Claim feature when trying to get Planar Ornaments.

When completing Divergent Universe, you can save your progress within a Save File. Each Save File lasts for a week and allows you to re-challenge bosses directly and claim Planar Ornament Rewards. Instead of running another whole new SU, a weekly is enough to return later when farming the duo Relic sets.

While the mode is still in development and we don’t have more concrete info, it’s already shaping up to be widely different from Swarm Disaster and Gold and Gears. But rest assured as there will also be some exclusive rewards for this mode. In other words, expect another Stellar Jades mine to open in a few patches.

But even more important is the announcement of another endgame mode in Apocalyptic Shadow. Instead of a bi-weekly rotation like Memory of Chaos or Pure Fiction, the new mode lasts for six weeks consecutively (or a whole patch), running in a different timer from the other modes. And the usual 720 Jades will be available from it!

All these modes are also receiving some QoL updates. You’ll be able to make preset teams to easily use your favorites. Also, take a look at your friends’ recent compositions to have some inspiration from their clears. Take a look at their equipment so you can have a good idea of what you should aim for.

Note that all of this will hit the live servers during update 2.3, which is still miles away. As for now, you can still focus on building Aventurine if you haven’t already. Or it might be better to just wait for the easier ornaments later.

