Guilty Gear Strive Recruits Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netrunner As First Guest Fighter

Guilty Gear Strive will be bringing plenty of fresh faces to its roster over the next year and one of those comes from Netflix’s mega-hit anime series Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

Lucy’s upcoming addition to the Guilty Gear roster was announced via a short teaser shared on July 21, 2024. She will be part of the Season 4 content drop scheduled to begin later this year and conclude sometime in 2025.

Alongside Lucy, there will be two Guilty Gear X fighters making their Strive debut, Queen Dizzy, and Venom, alongside a completely new character named Unika. Lucy will be the very first guest fighter to join the Guilty Gear franchise, and we can’t think of anyone cooler to kick things off.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an anime series set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s hit sci-fi franchise. The show can be credited for reviving interest in Cyberpunk 2077, and Lucy has always been a favorite amongst fans.

This isn’t new territory for CD Projekt Red sharing their characters in fighting games. Previously The Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia made a splash taking on the fighters in Soul Calibur 6, so we expect the same attention to detail to be taken with this upcoming collaboration as well.

All of this incredible Season 4 news leaked early through YouTube and despite Arc System Works best efforts to hide the content, it was too late and had been reuploaded for all to see. Fortunately, the studio responded to this simply by announcing the upcoming season themselves.

Despite first launching in 2021, Guilty Gear Strive still has a dedicated player base in the casual and competitive spaces. Adding Lucy will bring a whole new audience to the fighting game that might not have checked it out otherwise.

There is no date for Lucy’s addition yet but expect that news to surface as we approach 2025.

