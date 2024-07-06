How to Beat the Dead Bride in The First Descendant

Void Intercept Battles are where the big bosses appear in The First Descendant, and the Dead Bride will likely be one of your first roadblocks. To help you prepare for this level 44 boss, this guide will cover the best tips and what you should bring to the fight.

The Best Mods and Loadouts for The Dead Bride in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Weak Point Damage mods are the best options to beat the Dead Bride in The First Descendant. I recommend using weapons like Hand Cannons and Assault Rifles for most of the damage, while carrying a Sniper Rifle as your high-powered selection. Close-quarters combat is heavily discouraged in this battle for numerous reasons, but most of all for the water around the arena that damages you. Only certain platforms can be used to take her down.

Weapon Modules: Target Detection, Weal Point Quick Fire, Weak Point Sight.

Descendant Module: Technician, Increased HP, Increased Shield.

Primary Weapon: Eternal Willpower (Assault Rifle).

Secondary Weapon: Nazeistra’s Devotion (Hand Cannon).

High-Power Rounds Weapon: Different Dream (Sniper Rifle).

Descendant Options: Ajax, Lepic, Sharen, Valby, Kyle.

Because there are a ton of Modules to choose from across a dozen Descendants, you have plenty of choices in the battle against the Dead Bride. In my own fight, I used Ajax as my character choice so that I could block out the additional enemies in the arena and nullify some of the ice attacks. However, some of the ice attacks are unavoidable with shields alone. Thankfully, Ajax has tons of defense that I could make use of.

The Dead Bride’s Weakness and Weak Points

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Fire damage and weak point damage will be the best options you have for taking down The First Descendant‘s Dead Bride. Only characters like Blair and Lepic have access to fire damage by default, so you need a fire damage Module if you want the option on your weapons. Once the damage is settled, it’s time to start targeting the weak points:

Core Cover – Chest (Destructible)

Sensor – Head (Destructible)

Balancer – Legs (Destructible)

Core – Chest (Removable)

Shoulder – Arms (Removable)

Amplifier – Arms (Destructible in Frenzy)

The Amplifier is the most important part here because destroying it can stop the Frenzy. When Dead Bride becomes Frenzied, she will start freezing part of the arena and become immune to damage. You need to destroy the amps if you want to save time and health in the process. Before you know it, she’s down and you have more loot from the Void Intercept Rewards.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

