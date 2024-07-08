How to Get All Materials to Unlock Sharen in The First Descendant

Anyone who likes the stealthy approach to games will want to unlock Sharen right away in The First Descendant. This guide will outline how you can get all four materials so you can research the Albion assassin and start ranking her up.

Where to Get All Materials to Unlock Sharen in The First Descendant

As one of the first characters you see, Sharen is part of a group of Descendants that only need four materials. Each one of them can be found outside of research, which makes the process a lot easier overall. The only issue will be getting good luck on your drop rates, but that’s the name of the game. Below you can find all four materials and exactly where you can get them.

Sharen Enhanced Cells: Seed Vault Duty of the Descendant in Echo Swamp (20% chance to drop).

Seed Vault Duty of the Descendant in Echo Swamp (20% chance to drop). Sharen Stabilizer: The Chapel Duty of the Descendant in Echo Swamp (20% chance to drop).

The Chapel Duty of the Descendant in Echo Swamp (20% chance to drop). Sharen Spiral Catalyst: The Asylum Duty of the Descendant in Agna Desert (20% chance to drop).

The Asylum Duty of the Descendant in Agna Desert (20% chance to drop). Sharen Code: Caligo Ossuary Duty of the Descendant in Agna Desert (20% chance to drop).

Compared to other characters in the game, this assassin is much more straightforward as you collect all the materials needed for research. Each one of them is tied to a Duty of the Descendant mission, so the only requirement is to be far enough in the main story to grind them. If you don’t get one of the materials right away, you can simply keep grinding them out until you have all four materials.

Once all four are collected, head back to Anais in Albion. She will take the materials and around 400,000 gold to start researching your new Descendant. But be prepared to wait at least 16 hours before you can get started with Sharen.

