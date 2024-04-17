Bitlife Logo
How to Get the Lustful Ribbon in BitLife

Let's get this Ribbon.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 16, 2024

You’ve got to Sin to Win if you’re planning on getting every Ribbon available in BitLife. Let’s find out what we need to do to get our hands on the Lustful Ribbon, and see if it’s easy enough to obtain this title quickly.

Unlocking the Lustful Ribbon in BitLife

The Lustful Ribbon is given to players who are ready and willing to get down and dirty. If you’re hoping to claim this Ribbon quickly, we’ve got a few simple steps you’ll need to follow to make it happen.

Have As Many One Night Stands As Possible Per Year

The option to Hook Up as shown in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first step toward unlocking the Lustful Ribbon, no matter the Gender you choose when starting, is to get a little busy. Starting at age 18, you’ll want to start having as many One Night Stands as possible. If you’re hoping to find a One Night Stand in BitLife, you’ll want to do the following:

  1. Click on Activities
  2. Select Love
  3. Select Hook Up

Repeat these steps as often as you’d like, but to make sure that we’re getting this Ribbon, aim for at least 10 One Night Stands per year. If you’re feeling like pushing the envelope, you can do this as often as you’d like — there’s no limit.

Make Sure That You’re Being Safe While Having… Fun

A choice option for players engaging in activities in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

To keep yourself in tip-top shape, you’ll want to make sure that you’re using protection while engaging in this act. If you’ve started a One Night Stand with someone and it says that there is no protection available, back out and try again with someone else. You don’t need to get yourself sick while trying to get this Ribbon — that wouldn’t be very Lustful of you, now would it?

Lather, Rinse, Repeat

Keep doing these steps for as long as you feel like it — there’s not a defined number of partners that you need to be with to unlock this Ribbon. If you’re feeling like being a bit spicy, try to hook up with 10 or more people per year for about 5 years. That should be more than enough to unlock this particular Ribbon.

When Do You Unlock A Ribbon in BitLife?

If you’ve been doing what you should be and still haven’t unlocked your Ribbon, don’t fret — you get them when your character finally kicks the bucket. On their Gravestone, a shiny yellow Ribbon will appear if you’ve done everything you should have to earn this risque reward.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

