How to Get a Cunning Ribbon in BitLife

Unlocking a challenging Ribbon in BitLife is one of the greatest feelings you can get from this life-simulator. Let’s find out what we’ll need to do to become one of the most Cunning individuals in this experience.

How to Unlock the Cunning Ribbon in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Much like the Lustful Ribbon, you’re going to need to put in a bit of work to unlock this Ribbon. If you’re hoping to have the Cunning label on your Tombstone, you’ll need to do the following:

Commit a Crime .

. Go to Jail or Prison — it depends on the severity of your Crime.

Escape successfully by doing Maze Puzzles.

Receive Gender Reassignment Surgery .

. Emigrate to a new Country.

As long as you can make it scott-free until your death, you’ll unlock the Cunning Ribbon. While you don’t technically need to emigrate to a new country, we strongly recommend doing so to avoid being caught in the country that you’ve committed crimes in. If you get caught again, you can kiss your Cunning Ribbon goodbye — it’ll be time to start a whole new run and nobody has time for that.

Where to View Unlocked Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to check out all of your unlocked Ribbons, it’s rather easy to do once you find out where they’re hiding. You’ll want to press the Hamburger Menu (☰) button at the top-left of the screen. From here, scroll down until you see Ribbons — they’re under the Collectables subheading. Click on this tab and you’ll have the chance to see everything you’ve unlocked, alongside a brief description of what it is.

With 40 Ribbons to unlock in total, you’ve got quite a journey ahead of you. While they may not offer anything beyond another unlocked collectible, they’re still a fun distraction from the horrors that can occur within the world of BitLife.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

