What a Prenup Does in Bitlife, Answered

Sometimes in Bitlife, you may get the option to sign or ask your partner to sign a prenup, so if you’re unfamiliar with just what that means and what one does, I’ve got the answer for you.

What Does a Prenup Do in Bitlife?

Like in real life, a prenup, which is short for prenuptial agreement, protects the assets of two parties have before they get married. Those with a lot of assets, such as money or property, often use prenups to protect themselves in the case of divorce, as they allow them to essentially get their money back to where it was if the relationship dissolves. While prenups don’t exist in every country, they can also be contentious and cause the break-up of romantic relationships.

Should You Get a Prenup in Bitlife?

If you or your partner have a lot of money in Bitlife, then the game may present you with an option for a prenup when you try and get married, and it can depend on what country you select and live in. In the case that you sign one, your net worth will be protected in the event of a divorce at the level it was when you signed it. That number will get displayed on screen. If you opt not to sign the prenup in Bitlife, you can cancel your marriage plans and/or break up with the person. If you’re the one asking for a prenup, your partner may also refuse or break up with you.

In the event that you get divorced without a prenup, Bitlife will split your assets between the two partners. It works pretty much the same regardless of whether you’re the one who asked for the prenup or it was your partner who did so. Additionally, any assets that you and your partner obtained during your marriage isn’t, like in real life, protected.

Overall, the choice whether you want to get a prenup in Bitlife comes entirely down to your preference and whether you’re willing to risk losing your romantic partner. It’s worth keeping in mind what challenges and other achievements you’re going for on that particular run. If you’re trying to get Zillionaire, it’s probably a good idea to get a prenup. However, if you’re trying to stay married for a long time, I’d avoid it.

