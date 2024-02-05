The end of The Big Bang Theory was a shock to many, as many felt the show was still in its prime when it finished. That may also be the case for Young Sheldon, which is concluding with its seventh season on CBS. So, why is Young Sheldon ending?

Recommended Videos

Why Is Young Sheldon Ending?

Ahead of its Season 7 premiere, CBS announced that Young Sheldon‘s next outing would be its last. “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, and Chuck Lorre in a statement. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

However, that heartfelt statement fails to explain specifically why Young Sheldon is ending now. Well, the biggest piece of the puzzle may be that CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons back in 2021, and Season 7 will be the end of that arrangement. That could mean that Lorre and Co. always envisioned the story of the Coopers concluding at this point, especially since Sheldon is nearing the point in the timeline when his father dies and he moves to California.

There is another major factor, though, and that’s the fact that another series set in The Big Bang Theory universe is on the way. With Sheldon’s story about to conclude, CBS will turn to his brother Georgie to pick up the baton, with a series focusing on him and Mandy in the works. There’s no confirmation that Sheldon will return, as he becomes estranged from most of his family, but other characters from Young Sheldon are sure to play prominent roles.

And that’s why Young Sheldon is ending.

The first six seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Netflix.