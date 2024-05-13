The cast of Young Sheldon holding each other.
Will There Be a Young Sheldon Season 8?

Published: May 13, 2024 01:54 pm

The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon is about to wrap its seventh season. However, a lot of major events in Sheldon Cooper’s life have been covered, meaning there isn’t much of a need for more seasons. So, will there be a Young Sheldon Season 8?

Will There Be a Young Sheldon Season 8?

Sheldon looking confused in Young Sheldon. This image is part of an article about whether there will be a Young Sheldon Season 8.

Season 7 of Young Sheldon will be its last, and the final episode will air on Thursday, May 16, 2024, on CBS. It will pick up right after the events of the penultimate episode, which saw a major character lose their life. The Cooper family will be grieving as the finale kicks off, and it will also feature cameos by The Big Bang Theory actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

However, Young Sheldon fans shouldn’t be too disappointed that Season 8 isn’t in the cards, as the series is getting a spinoff of its own. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is coming to CBS and will follow Sheldon’s brother, Georgie, and his wife, Mandy, as they navigate being new parents. The series will likely feature other Young Sheldon actors but don’t expect to see much of Sheldon, as he’ll be attending Caltech while his family remains in Texas.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement while announcing the spinoff.“ Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

And that’s whether there will be a Young Sheldon Season 8.

Young Sheldon airs on Thursdays on CBS.

