Who Is Love Sausage in The Boys’ Season 4 Finale?

The season finale of The Boys Season 4 brought back Love Sausage, a character who we’d last seen during Season 3 in a short but still significant role. But just who is Love Sausage, and how does the show’s character differ from the comics?

The Boys Season 4’s Love Sausage, Explained

Seen in The Boys‘ Season 4 finale, Love Sausage is a Russian-accented superhero whose power is that he can extend his penis to a ridiculous length and use it as a kind of attack tentacle.

Played by Derek Johns, we last saw in him The Boys Season 3’s “Herogasm.” And before that, he popped up in Season 2, Episode 6 as a “patient” at the secret Sage Grove Center. We never learn his name in the show or his history, but in the comics, he’s Vasilii “Vas” Vorishikin, a former member of the Soviet superteam Glorious Five Year Plan.

The comics’ Vas is much older, however, so it’s doubtful that backstory carries over to the show. That version of Vas is well-equipped, but his penis isn’t his superpower; it’s his weakness. With Hughie, he’s chasing a Russian villain when he runs through a strip club and is unable to move because, well, use your imagination.

Vas is super strong and exceptionally hard to kill, whereas, in The Boys show, Love Sausage has been taken down with a single punch to the face. You just have to get past his… tentacle. The comics’ version of Vas/Love Sausage is much more grizzled, filled with regret over how his country has, in his mind, betrayed him and his former team.

What Happens to Love Sausage?

In the show, we don’t see what happens to Love Sausage after taking down M.M.; he’s presumably sent somewhere else on Homelander’s orders. In the comics, Love Sausage, who runs a bar in Russia, is killed by Butcher because he’d get in the way of his plan to kill all the Supes. And that’s who Love Sausage is in The Boys’ season finale.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Prime Video.

