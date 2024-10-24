Of all the Marvel superheroes, one of the most popular is the iconic X-Man, Wolverine. A Marvel Universe staple for fifty years, Wolverine has since appeared in movies, games, and shows, as well as been made into countless action figures. Here are the best Wolverine action figures of all time.

13 Best Wolverine Action Figures of All Time

Of all the supervillains Wolverine has clashed with over the years, few are as personal and brutal as Sabretooth, with the two feral mutants feuding for decades. Fans can get the two mortal enemies together with the Marvel Legends Logan vs. Sabretooth two-pack, commemorating Wolverine’s 50th anniversary. Standing at approximately six inches, the two figures come with their own interchangeable accessories as Logan faces his nemesis in his civilian outfit rather than the formality of confronting him in his usual superhero threads.

In the comic book miniseries Avengers: Tech-On, there is a lot going on, with heroes and villains unveiling their own armored costumes while the Venom symbiote runs wild. The Tamashii Nations Tech-On Avengers line features an armored version of Wolverine who has been overwhelmed and bonded to the Venom symbiote. Coming with a stand, interchangeable parts, and a metallic finish, this is Wolverine as you’ve never seen him before.

One of the greatest and most ambitious X-Men stories of all time is Age of Apocalypse, which completely reimagined the Marvel Universe to be one ruled by the mutant supervillain Apocalypse. In this alternate universe, Logan has taken on the moniker Weapon X, noticeably more feral, and has lost one of his hands to Apocalypse’s forces. Marvel Hasbro Legends has brought this fan-favorite version of Wolverine to life, standing at six inches, and ready to restore reality from Apocalypse’s brutal rule.

One of Wolverine’s most memorable alternate appearances, which makes a brief cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, is Patch, the suave, eye-patch version on Madripoor. Patch is joined by Hulk’s mob enforcer persona Joe Fixit in the Marvel Legends Patch and Joe Fixit set, helping commemorate Wolverine’s 50th anniversary. Both figures come with their own set of interchangeable parts, with Wolverine standing at six inches and Joe Fixit standing at eight inches.

While Wolverine may be conspicuously absent in 2018’s Deadpool 2, Marvel Legends put a detailed action figure of how Logan might’ve looked had he appeared in the hit movie. Sporting the casual white muscle tank top and jeans that Hugh Jackman often did in the Fox X-Men movies, the figure stands at 6 inches. To complete the attention to detail and customization, the figure comes with interchangeable hands and a head, along with removable dog tags as the biggest clue to Logan’s past.

As far as ultra-articulated action figures go, MAFEX knows how to make great-looking action figures with numerous points of articulation to allow for positioning and posing without sacrificing detail. Standing at 5.7 inches, the figure also comes with its own stand and interchangeable wrist parts to add to the display options for Wolverine. Highly detailed and boasting his familiar yellow and blue suit, this is the classic comic book Wolverine for serious collectors.

When Logan returned from the grave in the 2018 comic book story Return of Wolverine, he did so with the new ability to turn his claws burning hot. This design, by Declan Shalvey and Steve McNiven, is immortalized in the Marvel Legends X-Men series, with a Wolverine figure based on his appearance in the story. Wearing his slightly modified costume in the story, this Wolverine stands at six inches and comes with an interchangeable head and poseable articulation.

Legendary comic book creator and toymaker Todd McFarlane has drawn some of the most memorable images of Wolverine in comics, and his company, McFarlane Toys, has provided its own twist on the iconic superhero. The posed figure and background recreate Jim Lee’s instant classic cover of 1991’s X-Men #1 as Wolverine, in his brown and tan outfit, prepares to confront Magneto. Designed to look great on any comic fan’s shelf, this figure is highly detailed and built 1:10 to scale.

While Wolverine may have been introduced in his classic blue and yellow costume, his brown and tan superhero suit that he wore for most of the ‘80s still has its fervent fans. Diamond Select Toys and Marvel Gallery have teamed up to celebrate this iconic look with its PVC diorama figure of Wolverine rocking the brown and tan outfit. Standing at approximately nine inches tall, the figure has Wolverine perched on a rock, ready to unleash his adamantium fury on his enemies.

As the most lethal of the X-Men, Wolverine often has to do the bloody dirty work that the rest of the team can’t be risked to undergo or seen conducting in public. To launch these black ops missions around the Marvel Universe, Wolverine leads X-Force, a team of other mutant heroes unafraid of crossing the line, wearing a black and gray suit with red lenses. Sculpted by Perfect Studio and standing at approximately 5.7 inches, X-Force Wolverine is ready to fight dirty to protect mutantkind.

Bandai Spirits S.H. Figuarts has a history of producing highly detailed and beautifully rendered figures, and its Deadpool & Wolverine rendition of Logan in his full Wolverine costume certainly meets this high bar of quality. Standing at approximately 6.1 inches, this Wolverine is sporting the mask and long sleeves Logan has later in the MCU film as he travels with Deadpool. The set comes with a number of interchangeable wrist and head parts to give Logan different expressions and poses as he leaps into battle.

For those whose love for the X-Men was completely reinvigorated by the debut of X-Men ‘97, Wolverine’s design from the acclaimed animated series is brought to life with the Marvel Titan Hero Series line of X-Men figures. Standing at twelve inches tall and with five points of articulation, fans can pose Wolverine in whatever way that they feel best reminds everyone he is the best he is at what he does. With a smooth finish and bright color scheme accenting the yellows and blues of his classic costume, this Wolverine figure is no frills and has his claws out, ready to get the job done.

Tortured by the Weapon X program to become the ultimate killing machine, Logan lost a part of himself to become the brutal Wolverine as his skeleton was laced with indestructible adamantium. Marvel Gallery has immortalized this pivotal movement for Wolverine with its Weapon X PVC figure, standing at approximately nine inches tall and meticulously sculpted and painted. Designed by Caesar and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira, Marvel Gallery brings one of Wolverine’s most feral appearances to detailed life.

