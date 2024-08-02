Deadpool & Wolverine: Every Wolverine Variant, Ranked

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

As many Marvel fans predicted, Deadpool & Wolverine features multiple incarnations of its second-billed co-lead. Below, we’ve rounded-up every Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, and ranked ’em all for good measure!

(Oh, and sorry for not using more stills from the movie itself. Most of the Wolverine variant images floating around online are unauthorized stills, and we don’t need angry emails from Marvel Studios’ lawyers in our inboxes).

9. Logan/Wolverine (Earth-10005)

Relax: we’re only talking about the OG Hugh Jackman Wolverine as he appears in Deadpool & Wolverine. Obviously, if these rankings reflected the X-Men movies overall, the Logan of Earth-10005 – the reality in which 20th Century Fox’s X-franchise takes place – would nab the top spot. He’s the guy. But let’s be honest: he’s barely in Deadpool & Wolverine. Admittedly, that’s because (to Logan fans’ relief), he’s still very much dead. Even so, it keeps him from ranking higher, although Deadpool using his adamantium-coated skeleton as a makeshift arsenal was pretty damn funny.

8. Crucified Wolverine

The Wolverine variant that Wade Wilson encounters nailed to an X-shaped cross presents a similar problem to the Logan of Earth-10005: lack of exposure. He’s on screen for a minute or two (tops) and – understandably, given his situation – doesn’t have any lines. As such, we couldn’t justify giving him a higher slot. That said, the crucified Wolverine (based on Marc Silvestri and Dan Green’s iconic Uncanny X-Men #251 cover) is so striking, it didn’t feel right to put him at the very bottom.

7. Comics-Accurate Wolverine

We all love Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine; it’s almost perfect. We say “almost” because there’s one key area where the Aussie actor ironically comes up short: he’s too tall. In the comics, Wolverine stands just 5 feet, 3 inches – a whole foot shorter than Jackman! Deadpool & Wolverine finally addresses this long-running discrepancy with its comics-accurate Wolverine variant, using VFX to shrink Jackman down to Logan’s “official” stature. It’s a neat gag that doubles as a sly reminder that not every aspect of the MCU’s source material works in live-action.

6. Brown-and-Tan Suit 80s Wolverine

While casual X-Men fans only know Wolverine’s blue-and-gold comic book costume, he’s sported several other outfits over the years. Of these, one of the most beloved is his ’80s brown-and-tan ensemble, designed by legendary artist John Byrne. This kit has crossed over to various X-Men media over the years, however, it’s never appeared on the big screen (The Wolverine‘s deleted scenes don’t count). Or at least, that was the case until Deadpool & Wolverine, which spotlights one Logan variant in the earth-toned get-up. He’s even fighting the Hulk – a nod to the brown-and-tan-clad Wolvie’s epic skirmish with the Jade Giant in The Incredible Hulk #340.

5. Old Man Logan

True, we’ve already seen an aged Wolverine on the big screen before, in Logan. But that Wolvie is a spring chicken compared to the grizzled, silver-haired Wolvie variant briefly glimpsed in Deadpool & Wolverine. So, there’s still a fair amount of novelty factor surrounding this shotgun-totting, cabin-dwelling mutant. Plus, this variant is an obvious call back to the comics’ Old Man Logan storyline, which only adds to his appeal.

4. Patch

Patch is another of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Logan variants culled straight from the comics. Starting in 1988’s Marvel Comics Presents #9, Wolverine assumed the Patch alias to infiltrate the Madripoor underworld. He wore a white tuxedo jacket and (you guessed it) an eyepatch, played cards, drank whiskey, and just generally lived that James Bond life. It’s a clever inversion of Wolverine’s berserker image that’s equally effective in live-action. Indeed, our only complaint is that Patch doesn’t get enough screentime!

3. Age of Apocalypse Wolverine

Like Patch, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine is ripped straight from the page. And also like Patch, this Wolverine variant – who has his roots in the dystopian 90s Age of Apocalypse crossover – deserves kudos for pushing the X-Man’s aesthetic in a fresh direction. From his missing hand to his black-and-red, sleeveless bodysuit, this isn’t a Wolverine we’ve seen in live-action before. Heck, even his Road Warrior hairdo is new! We also get to see him cut loose with his claws, and that’s gotta count for something.

2. Cavillrine

Okay, we’ll admit it: this entry landed its podium finish largely on shock value. But c’mon, the audience reaction on opening day when Henry Cavill’s Wolverine variant turns around was huge. It steals the entire “Wolverine variant search” montage out from under Jackman himself! So, how could we not rank this alternate universe Logan so high? Besides, “Cavillrine” (as Deadpool dubs him) gives fans the chance to see a popular Wolverine fan casting for real. Deadpool & Wolverine gets good comedy mileage out of Cavill’s abrupt exit from the Superman franchise, as well (so, it’s not just a shock value thing).

1. The “Worst” Wolverine

The so-called “worst” Wolverine variant is the one we spend the most time with in Deadpool & Wolverine, and there’s a reason for that: he’s secretly the best. Jackman plays this Logan the same as his Earth-10005, only more bitter. So, he’s basically a remixed version of Jackman’s original character, but in a comics-inspired yellow-and-gold costume complete with a mask! Sure, he’s got some blood-colored blotches on his resume (dude went off the deep end after he let his teammates die), however, that just makes his eventual redemption all the more compelling.

So there you have it: every Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, ranked. Check out more of Deadpool & Wolverine coverage here.

