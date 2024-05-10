X-Men 97: The Origin of Every Classic Costume, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men 97 Season 1, Episode 9, “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 2.”

Over the course of its nine episodes to date, X-Men 97 Season 1 has introduced new outfits for its titular superhero team based on their retro comic book threads. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up the comic origins of every classic X-Men 97 costume below.

But first, a quick bit of housekeeping: with one exception, the below list doesn’t include costumes already featured in X-Men 97‘s precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series. As such, don’t expect to see entries on Magneto’s red-and-purple gear, Professor X’s flight suit, or Forge’s blue-and-gold togs.

Cyclops’ Blue-and-Gold Costume with Skullcap

As old-school as it looks, Cyclops’ skullcapped spandex get-up wasn’t his original X-outfit. Like Xaver’s other early pupils, he started out in a standard issue X-Men uniform that was more gold than blue. He also rocked a more streamlined visor, as his optic blasts weren’t as potent back then. Xavier gifted Cyclops his second, more blue-heavy suit (designed by artist Don Heck) in 1967’s X-Men #39. His bulkier visor is the brainchild of artist Dave Cockrum, and arrived in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Wolverine’s Brown-and-Tan Costume

Again, the brown-and-tan attire Wolverine sports in X-Men 97 Season 1 isn’t modeled on his first-ever costume. That honor goes to his yellow-and-blue kit – a proto version of which appears in Logan’s debut outing, 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180. Wolverine doesn’t upgrade to a wholly new outfit until 1980’s X-Men #139. Here, artist John Byrne dresses the team’s resident berserker in his fan-favorite brown-and-tan costume for the first time.

Storm’s Black Costume with Headdress

When Storm adopts a black costume and matching headdress midway through X-Men 97, she’s effectively returning to her roots. That’s right: we’ve finally hit a classic outfit that doubles as its wearer’s original ensemble! Designed by Dave Cockrum, Storm’s striking attire first appeared (like Storm herself) in Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Jean Grey’s Green-and-Gold Costume with Face Mask

Another graduate of the X-Mansion’s first class, Jean Grey wore a generic blue-and-gold X-Men onsie during her early adventures. On the plus side, it was slightly modified to accommodate her status as the team’s only female member at the time. Even so, Xavier handing her a fully bespoke green-and-gold fit in X-Men #39 was long overdue.

Rogue’s Green-and-White Spandex with Hood

Rogue’s green-and-white number in X-Men 97 Season 1 dates back to her days with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants – which is fitting, given her behaviour in Episode 9! A version of this costume also appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series, although it was notably sans hood. Artist Michael Golden devised Rogue’s hooded look for her first appearance in 1981’s Avengers Annual #10. Its X-Men ’97 counterpart also incorporates elements of Chris Bachalo’s updated take on Golden’s design that dropped in 1998’s Uncanny X-Men #353.

Jubilee’s Black Bodysuit and Yellow Jacket Combo

And we’re back to a newer costume: Jubilee’s black bodysuit/yellow jacket combo. This isn’t what Jubilee wore in her first appearance, or even during her first “official” X-Men missions. Instead, it comes from much later in her career, during her stint as a vampire (long story). Artist Phil Noto designed Jubilee’s black bodysuit and yellow jacket ensemble for 2011’s Wolverine and Jubilee #1.

Cable’s Blue-and-Gold Costume

Much like in X-Men 97, the comics’ Cable didn’t don blue-and-gold X-Men togs until he properly entered the fold. This overlapped with the early installments of the time-traveler’s first-ever solo series. Specifically, Nathan Summers’ blue-and-gold costume debuts in 1994’s Cable #15, with art by David Brewer. Before then, he opted for own-brand “future warrior” gear.

Morph’s Blue-and-Gold Costume With Blue Belt and Shoulder Pads

Not only does Morph’s “classic” X-Men 97 costume not replicate his original outfit, but it’s not even 100% the same as the comics attire it is based on. Artist Kev Walker’s Morph design for 2003’s Exiles #23 features a blue-and-gold bodysuit and blue belt, however, it also came with a cape! Walker didn’t include shoulder pads in his version, either.

X-Men 97 is now streaming on Disney+, with Season 1’s final episode set to drop on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

