How Much Has Deadpool & Wolverine Made?

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just hype, the film has also delivered the multiverse fantasy many fans have been begging for. Naturally, this on-screen success is translating into earnings, and here’s what the film has made so far.

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Earnings

During its opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine generated $438 million in global revenue. This makes it the biggest movie launch of 2024 so far. With its solid launch, the film is already the sixth-highest-earning film of the year.

From those opening weekend figures $233 million was generated internationally while domestic sales accounted for the other $205 million. There are no signs of things slowing down anytime soon either, so we’d expect that the movie will climb to be in league with previous Deadpool films that both broke records for R-rated movies, capping out at $782 and $785 million respectively.

With the trajectory it has right now it’s looking likely that Deadpool & Wolverine could eclipse the two previous Deadpool films and even perhaps land in the billion-dollar club. Right now there’s only one R-rated film that has generated over one billion dollars, that being Joker. However, Deadpool & Wolverine is on the right track to become the second.

The last film to debut as strong as Deadpool & Wolverine was Avatar: The Way of Water back in 2022. That landed with $439 million across the same markets and ultimately made well over one billion dollars. While naturally, an R-rated time is going to have a tougher time crossing that threshold it is still a good sign to be keeping the same pace.

For Deadpool & Wolverine to become the highest-grossing film of the year it will have to surpass Inside Out 2 which has earned over $1.5 billion so far, and it remains to be seen if the new superhero flick can live up to this task.

Once we have more data about how Deadpool & Wolverine is performing at the box office this article will be updated. You can see the film in theaters across the globe right now.

