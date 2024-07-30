Deadpool & Wolverine: Every Major Deadpool Variant, Ranked

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine boasts a multiverse-worth of Deadpool variants – so we’ve decided to rank ’em! But just the major ones with official names and credited actors; we’re not listing out every background member of the Deadpool Corps here!

Special Mentions

Before we get into the rankings proper, there are three “non-major” Deadpool variants we think deserve a shout out: Welshpool, Haroldpool, and Canadapool. These guys don’t enjoy the level of screentime or prominence as the other characters on this list, yet they’re fun inclusions just the same. Welshpool is portrayed by footballer Paul Mullin, who plays for Wrexham A.F.C. (the team co-owned by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds). Haroldpool is (as his name suggests) brought to life by Harry Holland – the younger brother of the MCU’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland. And Canadapool is played by Alex Kyshkovych, Reynolds’ stunt double. Now, on to the main event!

6. Headpool

Headpool is a floating, disembodied zombie head. That’s cool. He’s voiced by beloved actor (and MCU cameo veteran) Nathan Fillion. That’s also cool. But Headpool is more of a gimmick – albeit a delightful one – than a character in Deadpool & Wolverine. He’s hovering, undead noggin; that’s about it. As such, Headpool’s an easy pick for the bottom slot in our Deadpool variant rankings. Still, props to Headpool for pulling off a propeller beanie in 2024, and (figuratively) standing apart from a crowded field of alternate Wade Wilsons.

5. Kidpool and Babypool

Like Headpool, Kidpool and Babypool (who are so similar, we’ve grouped them together) don’t really bring much to the table beyond the obvious. They’re incongruously cute child versions of the Merc with a Mouth, and the older one cusses. Oh, and Kidpool and Babypool are played by Ryan Reynolds’ two youngest children, Inez and Olin Reynolds, respectively. That’s all good stuff, however, it lacks the depth of this list’s other entries. So, no top three slot for this pair of spandex-clad tykes.

4. Cowboypool

Cowboypool is a gunslinger version of Deadpool. The appeal of this concept should be obvious – and it gets better. As anyone who scanned Deadpool & Wolverine‘s credits already knows, Cowboypool was voiced by none other than Matthew McConaughey! It’s a spot-on bit of casting that elevates a potentially one-note variant to a whole ‘nother level. Heck, it boosts the rewatchability of the movie itself; once you know McConaughey is in it, you immediately want to revisit his scene! It also doesn’t hurt that McConaughey really commits to the bit, playing up his Texan drawl to great effect.

3. Lady Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds’ kids aren’t his only family members in Deadpool & Wolverine – his wife, Blake Lively, also takes part in the chaos! Fittingly, Lively voices a female Deadpool variant, Lady Deadpool, who proves a badass foil for her husband’s character. There’s more to Lively’s cameo than just her ties to Reynolds, though. Comic book creator Rob Liefeld has publicly acknowledged the one-time Gossip Girl star as the inspiration for Lady Deadpool’s original design. This adds an extra, meta-layer to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Lady Deadpool (as does a gag about Lively’s pre-shoot pregnancy), which is exactly what we want from such a famously fourth wall-breaking franchise.

2. Nicepool

What if Wade Wilson was a sincere, insufferably good-natured person? Nicepool is the living, breathing embodiment of the answer to that question. Played by Reynolds sans Wade’s usual facial scarring prosthetics, Nicepool’s interplay with the visibly unimpressed Deadpool supplies some of the third Deadpool outing’s biggest laughs. (That death scene? Amazing). Sure, he’s as much of a caricature as any of the lower-ranked variants on this list, however, the dynamic Nicepool shares with his not-so-benevolent counterpart allows for more expansive humor.

1. Mary Puppins / Dogpool

Was there any other choice? Wade Wilson’s favorite Deadpool variant is ours, too: Mary Puppins, otherwise known as Dogpool. This so-ugly-she’s-cute mutt brings out Deadpool’s softer side, which is important given how dubious his behavior is for much of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s 128-minute runtime. Wolverine’s irritation (even downright discomfort, at times) with his partner’s new four-legged friend is priceless, as well. That Dogpool is originally Nicepool’s pet – resulting in Wade eventually murdering her owner by proxy – is the icing on the cake. “Deadpool as a dog” may not be the most high-brow concept, but it is the most rewarding.

So, there you have it: every major Deadpool variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, ranked. Check out our full coverage of Deadpool & Wolverine here.

