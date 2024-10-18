10 Greatest Action Figure Display Cases Of All Time

Action figures come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and, if you’ve got a decent-sized collection, you may want to show it off. Here are some of the greatest action figure display cases we’ve found across the web to show off your collection.

Recommended Videos

We’ve picked out some great action figure cases, capable of holding everything from Funko Pops to large 1/6 scale figures. So if you’re looking for the best way to display your action figures here, in no particular order, are the ones you should consider picking up.

Are Lego minifigures part of your collection? If so, this case is just what you need. Removable shelves for easy access and a side latch keeps your collection secure. It can be wall mounted or you can use the included feet to stand it up, and it holds over 70 minifigures.

Do you keep your action figures in their packaging, preserving their value in the hope they’ll make you a fortune one day? These display boxes fit neatly over GI Joe and vintage Star Wars figures, protecting them from damage and wandering hands.

If Funko Pops are your thing, and you do take them out of their cases, this two-tier unit will show them off and keep them relatively dust free. It’ll also take other figures that are Funko Pop size or smaller, and if you’re short on space you can perch this on an existing piece of furniture.

If, on the other hand, your figures are a little larger — the six inch Star Wars Black Series, for example — this Niubee acrylic display case is a great option, with two shelves to take your favourite figures, up to ten if you don’t mind them getting a little cozy.

This rotating LED-lit display unit is for those 1/6 inch figures you really want to show off. Say you’ve spent nearly $300 on Hot Toys’ Marvel Zombies Deadpool, this is how you display your latest acquisition. And the battery or USB-powered turntable will let you appreciate it from every angle.

If you’re less worried about dust, then why not spring for these open-air, three tier action figure risers? They’re not sealed from the elements, but put them on your desk, perch your figures upon them, and you’re ready to go. And you don’t have to worry about prying a case open every time you want to rearrange them.

Do half your figures have little holes in their feet? Then this small but perfectly formed peg-based display case is worth investigating. It holds up to four six inch figures, and the pegs in the baseboard ensure they won’t wobble.

If you’ve got a really big collection that you want to show off, this display cabinet is worth investing in. Aside from looking cool, it boasts adjustable shelves, which means you can have one shelf for smaller figures, another for 1/6 figures and so on. As with many of the items in this list it’s self assembly, but it should be worth the effort.

This is another handy way to display your Lego minifigures, and what’s especially cool is that each row has its own studs, so you can pose the figures as you see fit. The tiered rows of this display case give a good view of your entire collection.

Got a sizeable collection of 3.75 inch figures, whether that’s Star Wars, GI Joe, Marvel, or others? This case will protect and display 36 of them, and it can be wall mounted to save floor or shelf space.

Those are some great display cases you can use to show off your action figures, including the best DC action figures in 2024 if you are a DC collector.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy