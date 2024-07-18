The Boys: What Is the Creature Inside of Billy Butcher in the Season 4 Finale?

Billy Butcher rarely pulls his punches, but events during the finale of The Boys Season 4 push him over the edge – to the point he truly embraces his dark side. But what is the creature inside of Billy in The Boys‘ latest episode that allows him to kill a Supe?

The Creature Inside Billy in The Boys Season 4, Explained

The creature first gets teased during Billy’s battle with Ezekiel early in the season. He’s about to die but blacks out before waking up to find Ezekiel torn to shreds. Billy’s not really sure how he did it, but while visiting Stan Edgar’s farm, where Victoria Neuman’s team is conducting experiments with V, he realizes that the animals are also seeing strange things happen to their body.

However, nothing on the farm prepared the rest of The Boys for what happens when Billy arrives after Ryan kills Grace Mallory. He’s done with Supes for good, it seems, and despite Hughie pleading for restraint, the leader of The Boys kills Neuman with his tentacles and takes the Supe-killing virus. It’s clearly the opening salvo in Billy’s final campaign against Homelander and his Supe army.

There’s not much in The Boys comics that explains what the creature inside of Billy is, but the show is saying that messing with V has dangerous repercussions. Hughie’s dad is the perfect example, but while he finds it in himself to let go, Billy isn’t ready to do that. He’s going to take his tentacles and tear apart anyone who gets in his way. Of course, before it’s all said and done, Hughie and Co. will try to stop him, but it may be too late for that.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

