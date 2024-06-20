The Boys: How Does Billy Butcher Kill Ezekiel in Season 4?

One of The Boys‘ most interesting storylines in Season 4 revolves around Billy Butcher, who is dying due to Temp V. A dying man shouldn’t be able to pull off what Billy did in Episode 4, though. So, how does Billy Butcher kill Ezekiel in The Boys Season 4?

Recommended Videos

Billy Butcher’s Strange Moment in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Billy isn’t the focus of Season 4, Episode 4, “Wisdom of the Ages,” with most of the episode being about Homelander returning to the laboratory where he was raised and Firecracker’s beef with Starlight. However, he hops into action when Frenchie finds himself in danger after trying to get some information about Firecracker.

Related: The Boys: Who Does Jeffrey Dean Morgan Play in Season 4?

Ezekiel gets the best of Frenchie, but Billy arrives in time to save him, freezing one of Ezekiel’s arms. Billy isn’t the man he once was, though, so he starts to lose momentum and get choked out. Before he totally blacks out, Billy sees Becca again, and she tells him to get up and fight. The screen goes black for a moment before Billy finds Ezekiel torn to pieces. He doesn’t know how he pulled it off, but it certainly has something to do with the parasite-like creature living in his body.

The Boys has yet to reveal what is inside Billy, but it’s sure to continue to play a major part in the series. The founder of The Boys has to get Ryan back and take out Homelander, after all, and these new abilities could be the key to everything – even if they kill him.

Related: Who Is Colin in The Boys Season 4? Answered

And that’s how Billy Butcher kills Ezekiel in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy