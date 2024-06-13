Frenchie’s Relationship With Colin in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Frenchie and Kimiko have always felt like endgame in The Boys. However, Season 4 throws a wrench in that plan, introducing another potential partner for Frenchie. So, here’s a breakdown of Frenchie’s relationship with Colin in The Boys Season 4.

Are Colin and Frenchie an Item in The Boys?

The Boys has never hid the fact that Frenchie is bisexual. Season 4 kicks things up a notch, though, by giving the character a gentlemen admirer in the form of Colin Hauser, who works at the Starlight House. At first, Frenchie seems hesitant to pursue anything with Colin, but Kimiko makes it clear that he shouldn’t stop on her account.

Kimiko is dealing with her own stuff, wanting to figure out why she can’t talk. However, Frenchie also has something on his mind, and it turns out to be pretty dark. In Season 4, Episode 2, “Life Among the Septics,” he talks to his former associate Cherie, who reveals that Frenchie killed Colin’s family years ago. That’s why Frenchie originally took an interest in Colin after they ran into each other at an AA meeting.

This dark secret is sure to come to light before the end of Season 4, and it probably won’t lead to good things for Colin and Frenchie’s relationship. And with everything else going on, Frenchie isn’t going to be in the right headspace when the next battle against Homelander and Co. comes around. Sure, for Frenchie and Kimiko shippers, that is good news, but will their love be worth it if Frenchie is never the same?

And that’s everything to know about Colin and Frenchie’s relationship in The Boys Season 4.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming now on Prime Video.

