The Boys: The New Members of The Seven in Season 4, Explained

It never feels like there are seven members of The Seven. Supes always die or leave the team because they can’t deal with Homelander and Vought’s antics. However, the fourth season brings new “heroes” into the fold. Here are the new members of The Seven in The Boys Season 4.

Who Are the New Members of The Seven in The Boys Season 4?

The third episode of Season 4, “We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here,” opens with Homelander introducing new members of The Seven. The team already consists of Homelander, The Deep, A-Train, and Black Noir, but there are three new recruits ready to make the world a worse place.

Sister Sage

Sister Sage teams up with Homelander in Season 4, Episode 1, hoping to put some of her theories to the test. She starts by inciting violence during a protest before kicking things up a notch and sending Firecracker after The Boys in Episode 2. Despite acting strange at the end of Episode 3, her extreme intelligence will make her a formidable foe for Butcher and Co. as the season goes on.

Firecracker

The world’s most dangerous podcaster, Firecracker can put a twisted spin on just about anything. She’s not as powerful as Homelander or even The Deep, but she does have superhuman strength and durability and can shoot pyrotechnic energy plasmoids from her hands. However, what will make her an important member of The Seven in The Boys is her platform, which she will use to get back at Starlight for an incident from when they were kids.

Ryan

Ryan doesn’t officially join The Seven in Episode 3, but Homelander makes it clear he’s keeping a seat open for him. Of course, Ryan isn’t super jazzed about the whole thing; he even goes to visit Butcher to get away from it all. However, Homelander’s influence is powerful, and unless Ryan wants to go toe to toe with his dad, he’ll have to get in line and join the team.

And those are all the new members of The Seven in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

